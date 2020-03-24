what-to-do-if-you-can’t-afford-your-personal-loan-repayments-during-the-outbreak

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a huge financial impact on people in Australia and all over the world. Small businesses are struggling, Aussies are losing jobs due to lack of trade and many people are being forced to go on sick leave. With Australia’s personal loan debt among the highest in the world, a large number of the people affected by COVID-19 are going to struggle to meet their personal loan repayments. If you’re one of these people, there are some relief measures in place that could help.

What do I do if I can’t pay my personal loan on time as a result of COVID-19?If you’re facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the first step is to contact your creditor. Most creditors have hardship measures in place for people who are unable to meet their payments. Common reasons for people facing financial hardship are unemployment, illness or a family breakdown. Therefore, most creditor hardship measures will likely cover coronavirus-related hardship cases.Once you’ve contacted your credit provider, it may organise for you: A freeze on your interestWaiving your feesTo have more time to payA flexible payment arrangementA smaller payment to settle the debtAre the banks offering relief for personal loan customers during COVID-19?Yes. While the news is mainly covering the banks’ response to small business customers, a number of banks are responding to their personal banking customers directly. This number is constantly being updated, with more banks and lenders offering assistance to people affected by COVID-19 daily.Which banks are offering repayment deferrals as a result of COVID-19?These are the banks offering personal loan repayment deferrals as a direct result of COVID-19: Bank AustraliaBank of QueenslandHSBCIMB BankSuncorpWestpacWhat else are the banks doing to help customers during COVID-19?Below we’ve outlined which banks are offering assistance with COVID-19 and what personal loan customers can expect: ANZSo far, ANZ is only offering aid to home loan and small business customers. However, this may change as time goes on. If you’re struggling to repay an ANZ personal loan, it’s still important to contact the bank directly.Bank AustraliaBank Australia is offering assistance to any and all customers affected by COVID-19. Assistance for personal loans includes: Scheduled loan repayment deferralsFee waiversInterest-free periodsNo interest rate increasesDebt consolidationBank of QueenslandIf you’re a customer of the Bank of Queensland and are struggling to meet repayments or need financial assistance, you might be entitled to: Deferring your repaymentsThe option to make interest-only repaymentsFee and charges waivers for late or non-paymentOther special arrangements in relation to arrearsEarly access to term deposit funds with fee waiversBendigo and Adelaide BankBendigo and Adelaide Bank customers affected by the pandemic may be able to qualify for: Waiver of fees for the restructuring of loansWaiver of fees for the consolidation of loansEarly access to term deposit funds with fee waiversDiscounted interest rates on new personal loans taken out by existing Bendigo Bank customersCommBankAs of yet, CommBank is only extending financial help to business customers. However, branches are being kept open for longer to assist personal customers. Therefore, your claim regarding a personal loan may be considered.CUACUA has taken note of the unforeseen loss of income that many Aussies are now facing as a result of COVID-19. Measures CUA has put in place to help personal loan customers facing financial difficulty include: Assistance with managing personal loan repaymentsFee waiversHSBCHSBC is offering support to all customers affected by COVID-19. If you’re affected, you may be entitled to the following: A deferral of scheduled loan repaymentsWaiving fees or chargesInterest-free periodsIMB BankIMB Bank has taken specific note of the financial difficulties many of its personal loan customers may be facing and is employing certain measures to assist. These measures include: The restructuring of loans or suspension of payments for a certain timeWaiving of fees and chargesINGING has not yet specified what measures it’s taking in regard to those affected by COVID-19. However, a specialist support hotline for those facing financial difficulties has been set up for those experiencing financial difficulties (1300 349 166).NABAt the moment, NAB has only responded to coronavirus in regard to financially assisting home loan and business customers. However, the bank is monitoring the progress of the pandemic and new updates may be released in time.SuncorpSuncorp has responded to the coronavirus pandemic by offering support to all customers. Measures for personal loan customers who are having financial difficulties include: Deferment of scheduled loan repayments (including interest only) on a case-by-case basisThe option to make interest-only repaymentsWaived fees and charges for customers of term deposits or farm management deposits looking to withdraw earlyNo interest rate increasesSt.George BankAs of yet, St.George Bank has only specified the measures of support in place for its home loan, small business, term deposit and transaction account customers. However, if you have a personal loan with St.George Bank, you can call St.George Assist to discuss your situation and it may consider your claim.WestpacWestpac is offering some support measures for personal and business banking customers. These include the potential to: Reduce or defer your repayments in the short termWhat if my bank doesn’t have a coronavirus relief plan?If your bank or creditor is not on the list, it doesn’t mean it won’t be able to help. Lenders will still often have their own forms of financial hardship assistance in place for unforeseen circumstances. Visit https://www.ausbanking.org.au/campaigns/financial-hardship/ to see a list of these creditors.Even if you still can’t find your lender, it’s still vitally important that you get in touch with it directly. This is an unprecedented situation and many companies are rallying to assist people in a time of need.What other options do I have if I’m facing financial hardship?If your lender isn’t providing support or if you’ve lost your job as a result of COVID-19, there are other avenues you can take to get financial support. These include applying for JobSeeker Payment, contacting a local charity such as the Salvation Army, your local community centre or getting in touch with your insurance provider (if you have one).There are also a number of measures that state governments are taking to help people who are facing financial problems as a result of COVID-19. These include actions like freezing household bills and charges and student support services.Can I take out a personal loan if I’m struggling from financial hardship as a result of COVID-19?If you’re facing financial difficulties, it’s always a good idea to consider other options before taking out more finance. That being said, some lenders (e.g. Bendigo) are offering discounted personal loans to existing customers who are struggling in the face of COVID-19.