what-time-will-season-6-of-‘grace-and-frankie’-be-on-netflix?

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie arrives on Netflix tomorrow

the sixth and penultimate season of Grace and Frankie is arriving tomorrow!

Grace and Frankie is a Netflix Original comedy series created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris. The series had a bumpy start to life when it aired in 2015, but soon became one of the most beloved Originals on the streaming service, and is currently the longest-running series.

Retirees Grace and Frankie have always been at odds with each other for most of their lives. Grace is a now-retired cosmetics mogul while Frankie was a hippie art teacher. The one thing they do have in common besides age was that their husbands are successful lawyers in the city of San Diego. The rival’s lives are changed forever when their husbands declare their love for each other and will be leaving their wives. Shaken by this overwhelming change in their lives, the once at odds pair are forced to live with each other and learn together how to cope with their new lives.

What time will the sixth season of Grace and Frankie be on Netflix?

During the winter, daylight savings time means some regions around the world will be receiving Grace and Frankie very late in the evening. All Netflix releases are dictated by Pacific Standard Time (GMT-8).

The following time-table is what time Grace and Frankie will be available to stream on Netflix in your region:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12: 00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1: 00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2: 00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3: 00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08: 00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09: 00 AM (GMT 1) Eastern European Time 10: 00 AM (GMT 2) India Standard Time 13: 30 PM (GMT 5: 30) Japan Standard Time 17: 00 PM (GMT 9) Australian Eastern Time 19: 00 PM (GMT 11) New Zealand Day Light Time 21: 00 PM (GMT 13)

Why is Grace and Frankie arriving on a Wednesday?

The significance of a Wednesday release date for Grace and Frankie is lost on us as typically the biggest shows arrive on Fridays.

This isn’t the first instance that big titles have launched outside of a Friday, the most notable instance was the release of Stranger Things on July 4th, 2019 which was Independence Day and a Thursday.

Regardless, it means the series arrives two days earlier than normal!

Is this the final season of Grace and Frankie?

There’s still one more season to go of Grace and Frankie, and will conclude in 2021 with the release of season 7.

By the end of season seven, there will be a total of 94 episodes of the beloved comedy, making it the longest-running Netflix Original to date.

