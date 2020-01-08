what-time-is-white-house-farm-on-itv-tonight?

True crime fans, assemble: New drama White House Farm is coming to ITV and the first episode of the six-part series is airing tonight, 8 January.

Starring the likes of Mark Addy and Prince Harry‘s ex Cressida Bonas, the mini-series follows the infamous and harrowing murder case which saw five members of the same family killed.

Want to know when you can tune in? We’ve got you covered…

What time is White House Farm on tonight?

The first episode of White House Farm is on ITV from 9pm until 10pm tonight.

The true crime drama tells the story of the White House Farm murders which shocked the country.

The murders occurred on the night of 6-7 August 1985 near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex.

Police found the bodies of Nevill and June Bamber, their adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas at the farm.

They at first thought Sheila, who had spent time in a psychiatric hospital and had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia, had killed them in a psychotic episode before turning the gun on herself.

However the evidence soon began to cast doubts on that theory.

In the end, Jeremy Bamber – Nevill and June’s adopted son – was arrested and convicted of the killings.

When his ex-girlfriend gave evidence against him, she claimed that he’d been planning the murders in a bid to claim his inheritance.

He was eventually sentenced to five life terms in prison, which became a whole life tariff in 1994.

White House Farm starts tonight at 9pm on ITV.

