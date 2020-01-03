what-time-is-the-quadrantids-meteor-shower-and-how-to-watch-it?

The annual Quadrantids meteor shower is due to light up the sky tonight as up to 60 meteors per hour burn across the sky in a spectacular celestial display.

The Quadrantids meteor shower occurs every year at some point between late December and early January, with the shower reaching its peak tonight on Friday January 3.

This specific meteor shower happens when the Earth passes through the trail of Asteroid 2003 EH1.

The Quadrantids appear to come from a constellation called ‘Quadrans Muralis’, which was created in 1795 but is no longer recognised as a constellation.

What time is the Quadrantids meteor shower tonight?

The Quadrantids meteor shower is set to peak between the end of the night tonight and first thing tomorrow morning on Saturday 4 January.

The best time to see the first meteor shower of 2020 is just before sunrise on Saturday.

Sunrise on January 4 will be at 8.06am in London, so you will want to be outside at least an hour before this around 7am as your eyes will need about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark to enable you to see the lights in the sky properly.

How to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower

Aside from simply getting outside and looking up at the sky, the best way to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower is to try and find a spot that is away from as much light pollution as possible.

While there’s no guarantee you will definitely be able to spot it (sometimes it’s just good luck and being in the right place at the right time) The Royal Observatory also advise:

‘For the best conditions, you want to find a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution.

‘The meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, so it’s good to be in a wide-open space where you can scan the night sky with your eyes.’

