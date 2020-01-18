what-time-is-the-masked-singer-on-itv-tonight-and-who-is-performing?

There’s no denying ITV’s The Masked Singer has taken Saturday night telly by storm over the past couple of weeks.

The series kicked off with a double bill of episodes a fortnight ago, with Patsy Palmer and former Home Secretary Alan Johnson being the first two celebrities unmasked from their elaborate costumes.

And last weekend’s show saw The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins revealed as the Chameleon – as the guessing game over the remaining nine celebrities continues.

The show’s back on screens tonight, with one more famous face due to be unmasked – but what time is it on, and who is competing this weekend?

Here’s what you need to know…

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV tonight?

The Masked Singer is on ITV tonight at 7pm.

As in previous weeks the show runs for an hour and a half ahead of The Voice UK at 8.30pm.

The show will see one more celebrity removing their mask as they’re voted off the show by judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong.

And as ever Joel Dommett will be on hand as host.

If you miss it – or you need to play catch-up on earlier episodes – you can do so via the ITV Hub.

Who is performing on The Masked Singer tonight?

Five more celebrities will be performing on Saturday night’s show, after last weekend’s saw Unicorn, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Duck make it through to next weekend.

Here’s who you’ll be watching tonight:

Monster

Monster’s nabbed themselves a second appearance after their rendition of Pharrell’s Happy in the second show of the series – but will we find out who’s in that furry blue costume tonight?

Tree

Tree has had everyone guessing since their first appearance – with Peter Crouch even having to take to Twitter to deny it was him. Is tonight the night we get to find out?

Fox

Fox made quite the impression a couple of weeks ago with that mirrored costume and impressive performance – but will they be getting another week on the show or will that mask be coming off?

Octopus

Octopus’ rendition of a classic from The Little Mermaid has been one of the highlights of the series so far – will they get to keep that costume on for another week?

Daisy

Daisy kept everybody guessing with their first performance – will that flowery facade be slipping after Saturday night’s show?

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday at 7pm.





