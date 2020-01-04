what-time-is-the-greatest-dancer-on-tv?-who-are-the-dance-captains?

In previous years, the BBC has struggled to find a viable Saturday night entertainment show to slot in between series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Could The Greatest Dancer finally be that show? Well, although viewing figures for its inaugural series in 2019 didn’t quite match those of established ITV competitor The Voice, Simon Cowell’s first foray on the BBC did enough for a second series to be given the green light.

Here’s everything we know about The Greatest Dancer series two…

How does the Greatest Dancer work?

The Greatest Dancer does what it says on the tin. It’s a talent show searching for the best dancer, pair or dance troupe from across the country.

Contestants head to the NEC in Birmingham to perform in a dance studio in front of two producers and a large mirror. But if they manage to impress 75% of the audience watching on the other side of that mirror, it opens up and the acts are greeted by dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and now Todrick Hall.

In the course of the audition rounds, each captain chooses three acts to take through to the live shows. They must then complete a series of dance tasks, and get the audience’s backing, to be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

When is The Greatest Dancer series 2 on TV?

After the finale of the first series, it was confirmed that The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC One on Saturday 4th January at 7pm.

“We wanted a big joyful show that celebrated extraordinary and memorable dancers of all ages and from all backgrounds and that’s exactly what we got,” said Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment.

“Everyone worked so hard on the show and we can’t wait to go again and see who will manage to open our magnificent mirror!”

Charlotte Moore later added in an interview with Radio Times: “Growing the hits of the future takes time. The Greatest Dancer, a format created from scratch, was no mean feat and reached big family audiences, from very young told, and that will be coming back.”

Is there a trailer for the new series of The Greatest Dancer?

Yes, there is! Enjoy the teaser below.

Who are the Dance Captains on The Greatest Dancer?

Co-host Jordan Banjo says he believes the three captains – pop star Cheryl, Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and Glee’s Matthew Morrison – will all be back.

“As far as I know everyone is coming back,” he told The Sun.

“I’ve already heard loads about what’s to come.

“We’ve learnt a lot and I’m sure the show is going to come back bigger and better than last time.”

And Cheryl has confirmed she will be returning to the programme, telling The Sun Online, “I don’t think I’m allowed to say but I’m going to anyway – I’m going back to the dance show.

“I’m going to get told off for that, but it doesn’t matter because it’s just a fact. I love, love, loved the dance show.”

Todrick Hall was confirmed as the new dance captain in August of this year.

“Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer,” he said. “As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way. I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

Who are the hosts of The Greatest Dancer?

Jordan Banjo and series one co-presenter Alesha Dixon will both be back on the show, too.

Who won the last series of The Greatest Dancer?

Contemporary dancer Ellie Fergusson fought off stiff competition from KLA and Harry & Eleiyah to be crowned the show’s first ever winner.

The teenager landed a cool £50,000 as well as the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Fergusson’s success marked a win for Oti as dance captain.

“It’s been all her, it has nothing to do with me,” she said. “She came out every single week and did her best. Ellie you are so deserving!”