what-time-is-the-first-episode-of-doctor-who-season-12-on-tv-tonight?

In mere hours, and after a full year of waiting, Doctor Who fans are finally getting a new episode of the hit sci-fi series.

The new episode, called Spyfall Part 1, is the first in a two-part storyline which showrunner Chris Chibnall has promised will be the ‘biggest episode the show has ever done’.

As we wait with bated breath for the new season to kick-off, here’s what you need to know about when and how you’ll be able to tune in to the action.

What time is Doctor Who on TV tonight?

Doctor Who is returning to our screens tonight at 6: 55pm on BBC One.

The following episode, Spyfall Part 2, will air Sunday 5 January at 7pm.

After that, each new episode will drop on subsequent Sunday nights.

On the subject of the new series, Chibnall told Metro.co.uk: ‘We are on a journey with this Doctor and these characters so we want to do big, emotional, action-packed, scary, funny stories and we want to go up a level from last year,’

‘Last year was a recruitment year for the show, for the Doctor, getting everybody in. It’s always a stepping on point with a new Doctor, and also bringing that existing audience as well. This year, we’re saying to those people – “OK, here is the amazing world of Doctor Who, here’s lots of treats, here’s lots of new stuff, some old stuff, let’s see what you make of this”. But also for ourselves, the ambition is go up a level. And I think we’ve done that.’

