It was one of the hit series of 2019 on Netflix – and now Sex Education is back for a second run.

And the cast were out in full force as season 2 had its premiere in London earlier this week – with Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey among those walking the red carpet at the screening.

Frankly we can’t wait to see where the second series goes – but what time should you tune in to Netflix tomorrow?

Here’s what you need to know…

What time is Sex Education season 2 released on Netflix tomorrow?

The second series of Sex Education is set to land on Netflix at around 8am tomorrow morning.

That’s in keeping with shows being released at midnight San Francisco time, where the streaming service’s HQ is located.

As with the first series there will be eight episodes – and they’re all going to be released at once.

So you can binge-watch to your heart’s content, folks.

What will happen in Sex Education season 2?

The official synopsis from Netflix is as follows: ‘As a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

‘Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.’

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season 2?

As well as the above, season 2 will also see the return of Aimee-Lee Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and James Purefoy.

You can also expect to see a few new faces, including Anne-Marie Duff who is joining the cast as Maeve’s mother Erin.

Emma Mackey recently revealed to metro.co.uk just how she felt when she found out the Shameless actress would be starring alongside her, saying: As soon as I found out she was playing my mum I welled up a little bit, I’m not gonna lie…she’s amazing, she’s just like, the most incredible woman.’

Other cast newcomers include Chineye Ezeudu as new character Viv, as well as Sami Outalbali as French student Rahim.

Meanwhile George Robinson is also new to the cast as Maeve’s new neighbour Isaac.





