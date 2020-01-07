what-time-is-midsomer-murders-on-itv?

The UK’s longest-running contemporary detective drama is back! Well, sort of. ITV has been drip-feeding us series 20 of Midsomer Murders since March 2019, and now the broadcaster is finally set to air the last two episodes in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Midsomer Murders back on TV?

CONFIRMED: Two new episodes of Midsomer Murders, previously unseen in the UK, will air in January 2020.

Episode 5 (Till Death Do Us Part) will air on Monday 6th January 2020 at 8.30pm on ITV.

Episode 6 (Send in the Clowns) will air on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 8pm on ITV.

These feature-length episodes complete the six-part series. And if you’re keen to watch them RIGHT NOW, both are available to stream already on Britbox.

When did the previous episodes air?

In the UK, Midsomer Murders series 20 began in March 2019 with episode one (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and episode two (Death of the Small Coppers)

This was followed by episode three (Drawing Dead) in May, and episode four (The Lions of Causton) in August.

Series 20 has already aired internationally.

Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders’ Neil Dudgeon: “I’m not that popular”

Where is Midsomer Murders filmed?

Will there be another series of Midsomer Murders?

Yes! Series 21 is already in the works, with production beginning in March 2019. An air date has yet to be announced.

Who stars in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh year running, with Nick Hendrix by his side as DS Jamie Winter.

Also returning this series is Fiona Dolman as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby, as well as Paddy the dog – the family’s “faithful canine companion.”

For series 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the team as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins. She replaced pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada at the end of series 19.

Introducing the character, Neil Dudgeon said: “It is always very exciting when we get new characters joining and this series we have a new pathologist, Dr Fleur Perkins. The team thought it would be interesting to introduce a character who would test Barnaby, somebody with whom he would have a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does just that.

“She is not what we are expecting to begin with and she very much challenges Barnaby and Winter in a number of ways – she is obviously very good at her job and she can be quite direct which is brilliant. She also has a very surprising sense of humour. What is sprinkled in as the series unfolds are these tiny revelations about her personal life and romantic history which is very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past.”

Badland added: “Fleur is very self possessed, she has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very swanky black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She won’t ever be intimidated by the men’s police work as she has her domain and her skills and she does those to the best of her abilities. Fleur is someone who would use a scalpel to cut her apple up in the lunchroom.”

Who will guest star in Midsomer Murders?

Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

Guest stars for the first two episodes included Elaine Paige, Angela Griffin, Jason Merrells, Anita Harris, Tony Gardner, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (who was in the 100th anniversary episode), Mark Benton and Peter Egan.

The comedian Bill Bailey featured in an episode about a comic book convention, and the series also features appearances from Nick Farrell, Kelly Brook, Jason Watkins, Outlander’s Richard Rankin, and Tamzin Outhwaite.

EastEnders’ Don Gilet played a troubled sports coach, Bill Viner, in The Lions of Causton.

In episode five, we’ll also see an appearance from Liz Fraser, who has died since filming. Dudgeon says: “I was very sad and sorry to hear of her passing; Liz is an icon of a disappearing age so it was amazing to have her on the show.”

Her episode also features Call the Midwife actress Fenella Woolgar, and Line of Duty’s Maya Sondhi.

What will happen in Midsomer Murders series 2o?

As was teased at the start of series 20…

DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter’s investigations will lead them to a cursed brewery, an elite intellectual society with a dark past, a killer comic book festival and a circus of horrors.

Neil Dudgeon revealed: “This series Barnaby gets to learn more about Winter’s life and what he gets up to when he is off duty. As they grow closer we see Winter becoming a part of the Barnaby family which is great – their relationship continues to grow and become enriching for both of them.”

Nick Hendrix added: “You hear and see little of Winter’s personal life outside of policing because we only have one episode’s amount of time to introduce the audience to all of these wild, wonderful and eccentric characters.

“However, this series Winter gets personally embroiled in an investigation and romantically entangled with a young and rather attractive woman who is a part of the case, unknowingly making himself a target for the murderer.”