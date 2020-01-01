What time is EastEnders on tonight – when to watch the New Year’s Day episode?

EastEnders fans are set to get the answers to many unanswered questions tonight, in the ground-breaking flashback episode.

The hour-long episode looks set to reveal what happened to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) when she disappeared drunk on Christmas Day. Did her going missing have anything to do with Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) disappearance too?

We don’t know for sure, but we do know when to tune in to find out…

What time is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders’ flashback episode will air tonight from 8pm on BBC One.

It’s an extra-long one hour episode.

The show has been teasing the dramatic flashback episode since Boxing Day, where they tweeted the first trailer.

All will be revealed. New Year’s Day, in a special flashback episode. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/XxQtG2YEXM — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 26, 2019

Along with the promise that ‘all will be revealed’ it looks like fans will finally know what happened to Keanu and where Linda disappeared to.

Chatting about the flashback episode to Digital Spy, BBC Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates said: ‘The flashback episode is built around lots of little clues and it will pay off really awesomely I think – the writers, directors and actors have done a brilliant job in just making it feel really clever and exciting.’

EastEnders continues tonight from 8pm on BBC One.

