what-time-is-dancing-on-ice-on-tv-tonight-and-who-is-in-the-line-up?

In a mattter of hours, the 12 celebrities set to compete in Dancing on Ice 2020 will be taking to the rink.

This year, the line-up has already had an unexpected shake-up, with one of the original celebs set to take part having to leave the show.

As we get ready to snuggle up and watch the competition kick-off, here’s what you need to know about how to tune in and who’s in the line-up this year…

What time is Dancing On Ice on TV tonight?

The first episode of Dancing on Ice 2020 will start tonight on ITV at 6pm.

It will go on for two hours until 8pm.

Who’s in the Dancing on Ice line-up?

The 12 famous celebs taking to the rink include Love Island alum Maura Higgins, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash and Coronation Street’s Lisa George.

They’ll be joined by talk show host Trisha Goddard and ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini.

Veteran TV presenter Michael Barrymore was originally supposed to be competing but he had to pull out at the last minute after he sustained an injury during training.

He has been replaced by former Blue Peter star Radzi Chinyanganya

Footballer Kevin Kilbane and Paralympic gold medalist Libby Clegg – who is registered blind – will also be competing along with Diversity dancer Perry Kiely, magician Ben Hanlin, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and model/businesswoman Caprice Bourret.

Ian has been partnered with professional skater Matt Evers in what will be Dancing On Ice’s first-ever same-sex couple.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to present, and famed Olympic skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back to judge along with Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Jason Gardiner will not be returning however, with Dancing On Ice series one contestant and Doctor Who alum John Barrowman replacing him.

Dancing on Ice will kick off tonight at 6pm on ITV.

