There’s a lot of drama coming up on Coronation Street this week and it all continues tonight on ITV in the New Year’s Eve episode.

Ahead of the one hour episode on New Year’s Day, we will see Fiz and Tyrone’s scheming nanny Jade (Lottie Henshall) take her plan to new, shocking heights, as elsewhere in Weatherfield the residents are reeling from learning the truth about Gary Windass (Mikey North).

As the truth finally creeps up on Gary, this week will also see the truth out for another character with secrets on the Cobbles as Tracy Barlow’s (Kate Ford) night of passion proves difficult to keep under the covers.

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight on ITV at 7.30pm.

The episode will be available to watch online through the ITV Hub once it has aired on TV.

Corrie fans are in for a treat tomorrow, as on New Year’s Day ITV are airing a double bill of the soap, with a one hour episode starting at 8pm.

