What time is Coronation Street on tonight – when to watch the New Year’s Day episode?

Coronation Street fans are in for a treat tonight, with an extra-long, 60-minute trip to the cobbles.

The street is still reeling from discovering the truth about Gary Windass (Mikey North) and his money-lending operations, but there’s still plenty more drama in store.

What time is Corrie on this New Year’s Day?

Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode tonight from 8pm on ITV.

In an (auld lang) sign of things to come in the New Year, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) already finds herself in the familiar territory of being centre stage of scandal – however, in less familiar territory, she’s caught in a bisexual moment of passion.

Desperate to keep her secret hidden, Tracy sneaks back into the flat but daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney) notices the designer jacket she’s accidentally brought home with her, and grows suspicious as a result.

Will Amy reveal all to dad Steve (Simon Gregson)?

It’s been previously reported that Leanne Tilsley will get wind of the one-night stand – will she expose Tracy first?

Coronation Street continues 1 January at 8pm on ITV.

