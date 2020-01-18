what-time-is-conor-mcgregor-vs-cowboy-cerrone-on-in-the-uk?-tv-channel,-live-stream-and-ring-walk

Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone headline UFC 246 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It is the first time the Irishman has fought since October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a scrap for the Russian’s lightweight title.

The Notorious comes back at welterweight against the veteran, who has won more UFC fights than any other fighter in history.

However, Cerrone may have picked up 23 wins in the UFC, but the bookmakers do not fancy him to get a 24th this weekend, with McGregor the clear favourite for victory.

When is Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone on in the UK?

UFC 246 is on Saturday 18 January in Las Vegas, with the prelims starting at 1am on Sunday 19 January UK time and the main card at 3am.

The main event is likely to be on at around 5am UK time, but this will depend on how long the earlier fights last.

What TV channel is Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone on in the UK and is there a live stream?

BT Sport Box Office is showing the event live, with coverage starting at 3am. You can order it for £19.95.

Once ordered you can stream the event, or BT subscribers can stream the prelims beforehand on BT Sport 2.





UFC 246 fight card Main Card Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone



Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington



Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene



Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne



Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Prelims Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber



Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff



Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast



Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov Early Prelims Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet



Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

MORE: Conor McGregor remains UFC’s biggest superstar after his turbulent 18 months

MORE: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone: Predictions from Tyson Fury and Jorge Masvidal for UFC showdown