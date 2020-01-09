what-time-is-best-home-cook-on-bbc-one?-what’s-it-about?

The queen of TV cooking, Mary Berry, is back on BBC One with a new series of Britain’s Best Home Cook.

The series pits talented cooks against each other in themed challenges each week, but only one can take home the prestigious title.

Here’s what you need to know about Britain’s Best Home Cook…

What is Best Home Cook about?

Mary Berry asks the contestants to produce their ultimate meringue dessert for a family celebration lunch – leading to stunning pavlovas, inventive fruit curd pies and even a woodland-themed roulade.

This is followed by Chris Bavin’s one-hour challenge to rustle up a dish from scratch featuring a humble vegetable as the star of the show, before the judges decide who has to take on Angela Hartnett’s elimination cook for their place in the contest – a single recipe that requires precision timing and perfect seasoning.

Is there a review of Best Home Cook?

Yes, here’s what Radio Times’s David Butcher had to say about the series:

“You think this show is all warm and nurturing, with its rustic barn setting and joshing judges. But underneath, it’s brutal. When judge Mary Berry delivers criticism, it hurts.

When she pulls a face and dismisses your dish as “a little clumsy”, it feels, one contestant tonight says, like a “stab through the heart”. And the final eliminator round, where the two or three worst-performing cooks have their versions of the same recipe judged blind, has real, cruel tension. One slip and you’re out.

But before then there’s lots of fun watching some smashing cooks work wonders with meringue (which always comes with a helping of jeopardy) and this week’s “rustle up” ingredient, cauliflower.”

What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One?

Best Home Cook is on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday 9th January 2020.