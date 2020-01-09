what-time-is-baby-chimp-rescue-on-bbc-two?-what’s-it-about?

BBC Two is gearing up to provide your daily dose of adorable animal content with their new documentary series Baby Chimp Rescue.

The new programme follows two vets as they nurture orphaned chimpanzees to ensure that they can fend for themselves one day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baby Chimp Rescue…

What is Baby Chimp Rescue about?

Documentary following life in a home for orphaned chimpanzees run by wildlife vet Jimmy Desmond and his wife Jenny. The Desmonds started with just two rescued baby chimps, saved from the illegal pet trade, but now their home is bursting at the seams with 21 orphans to look after.

Their dream is to build them all a new sanctuary in the forest and, with help from friend and chimp specialist Ben Garrod, they teach the orphans the skills they would have learnt from their mothers in the wild.

Is there a review for Baby Chimp Rescue?

Radio Times critic David Butcher had this to say about the programme:

“Parts of this are like a more up-to-date PG Tips advert. Baby chimpanzees at a sanctuary in Liberia play, slide down banisters, swing from door knobs, fall flat on their faces and generally goof about. They’re lovely, funny, appealing creatures who are easy to see as sort of hairy, long-armed toddlers: their rescuers, Jenny and Jimmy Desmond, often refer to them as the “little guys”.

Although there is plenty of entertainment in this first of a three-part series, some sections are hard. Every one of the chimps has seen its mother shot by hunters and has then subsequently been rescued from the illegal pet trade. There’s a moving scene where Jenny goes to rescue one young orphan, kept chained to a cement block. The way it hugs her and she instantly bonds with it and becomes its trusted adoptive mother is extraordinary.”

What time is Baby Chimp Rescue on BBC Two?

Baby Chimp Rescue airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Thursday 9th January.

Is there a clip?

Yes! Beware if you’re allergic to cuteness: