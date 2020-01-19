what-time-does-dancing-on-ice-2020-start-on-itv?

It’s Dancing on Ice day! And that means that Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, 12 nervous celebs and one deep-frozen dance floor: Dancing on Ice is here!

The figure skating contest is back for another run around the rink, with the ITV contest proving ratings gold – in part thanks to some incredible performances from the celebrities and their ice partners, but mainly due to the drama happening off the rink (think of Nelson’s split with Megan Barton Hanson last year).

So what can we expect from Dancing on Ice series 12?

Who’s taking part? Who will take home the trophy? And who are the judges for the latest run?

Here’s everything you need to know about the greatest show on ice…

When does Dancing on Ice return to TV?

The new series of Dancing on Ice starts on 5th January 2020 at 6pm.

The opening episode runs for 2 hours until 8pm and is followed by the second episode of ITV’s brand new entertainment show The Masked Singer.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 contestants?

Here is a list of all the contestants taking place in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice…

Ben Hanlin – Magician and TV presenter (partnered with Carlotta Edwards)

Magician and TV presenter (partnered with Carlotta Edwards) Caprice – Model and actress (partnered with Hamish Gaman)

Model and actress (partnered with Hamish Gaman) Ian “H” Watkins – Steps singer (partnered with Matt Evers)

Steps singer (partnered with Matt Evers) Joe Swash – Former EastEnders actor and TV presenter (partnered with Alexandra Schauman)

Former EastEnders actor and TV presenter (partnered with Alexandra Schauman) Kevin Kilbane – Former Republic of Ireland footballer (partnered with Brianne Delcourt)

Former Republic of Ireland footballer (partnered with Brianne Delcourt) Libby Clegg – Paralympic sprinter (partnered with Mark Hanretty)

Paralympic sprinter (partnered with Mark Hanretty) Lisa George – Coronation Street actress (partnered with Tom Naylor)

Coronation Street actress (partnered with Tom Naylor) Lucrezia Millarini – ITV News presenter (partnered with Brendyn Hatfield)

ITV News presenter (partnered with Brendyn Hatfield) Maura Higgins – Love Island star (partnered with Alexander Demetriou)

Love Island star (partnered with Alexander Demetriou) Perri Kiely – Diversity dancer (partnered with Vanessa Bauer)

– Diversity dancer (partnered with Vanessa Bauer) Trisha Goddard – Talk show host (partnered with Łukasz Różycki)

Talk show host (partnered with Łukasz Różycki) Radzi Chinyanganya – TV Presenter (partnered with Jessica Hatfield)

Comedian and presenter Michael Barrymore was scheduled to appear as a contestant, but was forced to pull out due to a broken wrist. He was replaced by Blue Peter host Radzi Chinyanganya.

Check out more details here.

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

Matt Evers

Lukasz Rozycki

Alexander Demetriou

Mark Hanretty

Hamish Gaman

Tom Naylor

Brendyn Hatfield

Reining champ Alexandra Schauman

Vanessa Bauer

Carlotta Edwards

Brianne Delcourt

Jessica Hatfield

Old fan favourite Sylvain Longchambon will only appear as a reserve skater this year., Alex Murphy, who was originally partnered with Michael Barrymore, is now a reserve skater. You can find out more about the skating pros here.

When will the celebrities be paired with the pros?

All pairings were revealed during a special Dancing on Ice Christmas show, that aired on ITV this festive period.

Where is Dancing on Ice filmed? Can I get tickets for live shows?

When Dancing on Ice was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was built, which is where the live shows are now filmed.

Tickets are available for free from SRO Audiences – follow this link to register.

Will Dancing on Ice feature same-sex couples?

The show is set to make history in 2020, as Dancing on Ice will feature it’s very first same-sex couple.

It has been reported that Matt Evers has been partnered with H from Steps after the singer requested to be in a same-sex pairing.

“After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male pro skater,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses at Dancing on Ice are fully supportive of a same-sex partnership, so this year H will be paired with Matt.

“It’s a huge moment in TV history. A lot of viewers will be watching and the hope is it might set a trend.”

The news comes after its closest BBC rival, Strictly Come Dancing, was criticised for not including same-sex pairings – something that they are now reportedly considering for 2020.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Again, as with everything else, the full judging line-up is yet to be confirmed, but what we do know is Jason Gardiner will not be returning, being replaced by John Barrowman.

Gardiner officially quit in August 2019 after months of speculation, and nearly a year after his on-air row with then-contestant Gemma Collins.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he said in a video message to fans.

“To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly. It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

The 2019 panel comprised of Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Is there a Dancing on Ice trailer?

Yes. The short teaser shows two toys skating across the face of an iPad before confirming the start date of January 2020.

Who won the 2019 Dancing on Ice series?

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James said, “I feel overwhelmed. My body is going to need a massive rest, I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. I had to push so much because Wes so was brilliant.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 5th January 2020 at 6pm and continues every Sunday on ITV