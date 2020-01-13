what-time-are-the-oscar-nominations-announced-and-how-can-you-watch-them?

With awards season in full swing, the biggest night of the film calendar – the Oscars – is less than a month away.

This year the Academy Awards are being handed out a little earlier than usual, with the glittering ceremony taking place in Hollywood on Sunday 9 February.

And with the Oscars – which will once again proceed without a host – happening early, that means the nominations are being revealed early too – in fact they’re being announced today, just a week after the Golden Globes were handed out.

But what time can we expect to see them over here – and can you watch the announcement in the UK?

Here’s what you need to know…

What time are the Oscar nominations announced?

The Oscar nominations announcement will begin at 5.18am Pacific Time – which is 1.18pm in the UK.

They will be presented in two parts, with the first part featuring some of the technical nominees as well as the nominees for supporting actor and supporting actress.

These are the awards which will be announced in the first half:

Film Editing

Original Score

Costume Design

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

The second part of the nominations will begin at 5.30am Pacific Time (1.30pm here), when the remainder of the technical categories will be announced as well as the main awards including the lead acting categories and best film.

These are the awards which will be announced in the second half:

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Original Song

Production Design

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Directing

Best Picture

The nominees will be announced by Star Trek actor John Cho and The Hate U Give actress Issa Rae – with the likes of The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Marriage Story, Joker and 1917 all tipped to nab themselves nominations in the main categories.

Can you watch the Oscar nominations announcement in the UK?

The nominations announcement will be streamed live on the official Oscars website.

It is usually also shown on Sky News and the BBC’s News channel.

Can you watch the Oscars in the UK and what time does it start?

The Oscars themselves will begin at 5pm local time on Sunday 9 February, which is 1am in the UK.

It’s likely Sky will air the ceremony, as they have done in recent years – but it’s yet to be confirmed if they will be showing it.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Salma Hayek’s ‘big butt’ ripped her Oscars dress so Renee Zellweger lent her a new one because friendship





