what-the-white-house-farm-cast-look-like-compared-to-their-real-life-counterparts

The murders at White House Farm have been turned into a gripping new drama, telling the story of the five family members who were killed in 1985.

Sheila Caffell, her twin sons Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents Neville and June Bamber were found shot dead at a farmhouse in Essex.

At the time it was the biggest mass murder in the UK.

Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber was eventually found guilty of the murders of his own family and was sentenced to life behind bars. However he has always maintained his innocence.

ITV is retelling the tragedy in a new drama, starring Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan and Freddie Fox.

It follows the police investigation as Sheila initially comes under suspicion, until DS Stan Jones (Addy) notices evidence that points to someone else being responsible.

Here is how the casting measures up.

Mark Stanley as Colin Caffell

Colin Caffell’s family – his two 6-year-old sons, ex-wife and mother and father-in-law, were shot dead in an Essex farmhouse in 1985.

Colin said that he worked to ‘clear’ his wife’s name at the time of the murders to try and combat the headlines written about her at the time, which he insists weren’t true.

‘What I experienced after it all happened was yes everybody accepted that Jeremy was guilty. They kept on saying to me, “But yes Sheila was a drug addict wasn’t she?”, “She used to beat the children didn’t she?” and I said “no that’s not true”.

‘She was very heavily medicated for her psychosis and that would have affected everything. There’s no way she could have done any of the things they accused her of. But that idea stuck in the mind. And there’s the attitude that they read it in the newspapers so it must be true.’

Cressida Bonas as Sheila Caffell

Cressida Bonas plays Sheila, the adopted daughter of Nevill and June.

She was initially accused of shooting her family before taking her own life during a psychotic episode, as she had poor mental health. Sheila had received treatment for paranoid schizophrenia and anorexia.

Freddie Fox as Jeremy Bamber

Bamber, who had called the police to the farm after a phonecall from Nevill, was convicted of killing his family and is currently serving a life sentence.

Fox told press that he declined to meet Bamber in person as he felt it would have ‘no benefit’.

‘It’s 35 years after the event. Even if I were able to talk to him, he’s a different person – you are 35 years on – who says he’s innocent. So he has that agenda as well,’ the actor said.

He added that his version of Bamber is ‘a combination of fact and research but also my imagination and the scripts.’

Alexa Davies as Julie Mugford

Bamber’s girlfriend Julie, who he later split with, told police that he had been plotting to kill his family for months.

However he denied her claims and accused her of being angry about their split.

White House Farm airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.





