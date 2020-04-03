🔥What The Hunger Games Cast Is Doing Now🔥

Over the course of four years, The Hunger Games series went from another YA adaptation hoping to win over the masses to one of the biggest movie franchises of the past decade. Based on the dystopian novels by Suzanne Collins, the movies were led by Jennifer Lawrence, an actress who went from a rising young talent to one of the biggest stars in the world over the course of the popular series. Now that the blockbuster franchise has concluded, The Hunger Games cast has moved on to different projects. Some of these stars have gained incredible fame or continued their ascension, while a few others remain busy with other, smaller projects. Let’s take a look at the The Hunger Games cast members and see what they’re doing now.

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)

In the central role of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence served as the central protagonist of The Hunger Games franchise. From the time the series started until its final fourth film, Lawrence went from rising Oscar-nominated young actress to arguably one of the biggest movie stars of her time (and possibly even the biggest), particularly when she won an Oscar for Best Actress with Silver Linings Playbook.

Since Mockingjay – Part 2, Lawrence has appeared in a few others movies, including Joy, mother!, Red Sparrow, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse and, most recently, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She took a year off from acting to focus on other ambitions, though she has a few new projects in the works, including an untitled new drama from director Lila Neugebauer, Mob Girl, Don’t Look Up from director Adam McKay, and the biopic Bad Blood, based on the controversial figure, Elizabeth Holmes.

Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark)

In the role of Peeta Mellark, Josh Hutcherson served as one of the central characters in The Hunger Games, particularly when he became a potential love interest for Katniss Everdeen. A former child actor who has been working on the screen for the majority of his life, Hutcherson has appeared in a few other projects since The Hunger Games concluded. Notably, Hutcherson has appeared in The Disaster Artist and Tragedy Girls, and he plays the lead role in the Hulu sci-fi comedy series, Future Man. Up next, Hutcherson will star in the new movie Rita.

Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthrone)

As Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’ childhood best friend and one of her main love interests, Liam Hemsworth plays a key role in The Hunger Games series. Since the franchise concluded, Hemsworth has been seen in Independence Day: Resurgence, Isn’t It Romantic, and, most recently, Killerman. Up next, Hemsworth stars in the indie dark comedy, Arkansas, and he’ll play one of the lead roles in the forthcoming Quibi thriller series Most Dangerous Game.

Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy)

As Haymitch Abernathy, Woody Harrelson played a mentor figure throughout The Hunger Games saga. As a versatile actor with commendable range, Harrelson has appeared in many movies since The Hunger Games wrapped, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, War For the Planet of the Apes, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Zombieland: Double Tap. Additionally, Harrelson made his screenwriting and directorial debut in 2017’s Lost in London, an autobiographical comedy that was shot live in real-time. His next role is playing Carnage in Venom 2. He is also soon set to be seen in Kate and Triangle of Sadness, and he was cast in the limited series The Most Wanted Man in America.

Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket)

In the role of Effie Trinket, Elizabeth Banks served as an advisory character throughout The Hunger Games saga. Since finishing her commitments to the franchise, Banks has appeared in film and television alike, and she has expanded herself into roles behind-the-camera as well. In 2015, she made her feature directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2. Last year, she wrote and directed the newest Charlie’s Angels reboot. Up next, Banks appears in the new Hulu mini-series, Mrs. America. She’s also attached to the drama Signal Hill, and has a few directorial projects in store, including Invisible Woman.

Donald Sutherland (President Coriolanus Snow)

As the menacing President Coriolanus Snow, Donald Sutherland played a menacing part in The Hunger Games series. Outside of this villainous role, he has worked consistently in film and on television. His most recent roles include Ad Astra and The Burnt Orange Heresy. He’ll next be seen in the thriller Alone, and he’s got two TV roles lined up with HBO’s The Undoing and Swimming with Sharks, which is based on the 1994 movie of the same name.

Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman)

As Ceaser Flickerman, Stanley Tucci served as a colorful supporting character throughout The Hunger Games saga. A refined, Oscar-nominated actor with years of experience on the stage and screen, Tucci is a dynamite actor, and he continues to excel. Most recently, he was seen in Limetown. He’ll next be seen in Worth, opposite Michael Keaton, and he’ll appear in The King’s Man, The Witches, Jolt, Supernova, and a few more upcoming projects.

Willow Shields (Primose Everdeen)

As Primose Everdeen, the younger sister of Katniss, Willow Shields played a key role throughout The Hunger Games series. Making her feature debut in the original film, Shields continues to work primarily on the small screen, notably with roles in The Unsettling and Netflix’s Spinning Out. She’ll next be seen in two upcoming movies, When Time Got Louder and A Fall From Grace, both of which are expected to come out sometime within the next year.

Paula Malcomson (Mrs. Everdeen)

As the concerned mother of Katniss, Paula Malcomson played an emotional role in The Hunger Games franchise, particularly in the early installments. Also known as Paula Williams, the actress has bounced between film and television since The Hunger Games, though her television roles are notable, including Ray Donovan, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Krypton. She was last seen in Deadwood: The Movie and HBO’s Watchmen last year.

Lenny Kravitz (Cinna)

As Cinna, Katniss’ stylist, Lenny Kravitz’s character played a major role in the rise to prominence seen by our central protagonist. Primarily a musician, Kravitz hasn’t appeared in too many projects as an actor since The Hunger Games outside of brief appearances in FX’s Better Things and Fox’s Star. As a musician, Kravitz continues to perform, particularly when he appeared during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015 alongside Katy Perry. More recently, Kravitz released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibrations, and toured the album in 2018. In an interview with Rolling Stone that year, Kravitz mentioned that he was already working on his follow-up to this studio album, and that it might serve as a companion piece to a future film project.

Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair)

As Finnick Odair, Sam Claflin was seen prominently throughout The Hunger Games sequels, notably Catching Fire. Since his time in the franchise, the young actor has split his time on the big and small screen, appearing The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Me Before You, Adrift, Peaky Blinders, Charlie’s Angels, and a particularly menacing role in The Nightingale, most recently. Up next is the comedy Love. Wedding, Repeat., the drama-mystery Enola Holmes, the thriller Every Breath You Take, and the musical mini-series Daisy Jones & The Six.

Jena Malone (Johanna Mason)

As the victor of the 71st Hunger Games and the only living member of her district, Johanna Mason, played by Jena Malone, had a memorable part in The Hunger Games saga. Since her time in The Hunger Games sequels, Malone has appeared in movies both big and small. Most recently, the actress appeared in the Amazon mini-series Too Old To Die Young. She’ll next be seen in the David Bowie biopic, Stardust, as well as Lorelei and Antebellum.

Jeffrey Wright (Beetee)

In the role of Beetee, Jeffrey Wright was seen prominently throughout The Hunger Games sequels. An acclaimed actor of the stage and screen, Wright has appeared in numerous productions over the course of his career. Most notably, Wright can be seen on HBO’s Westworld, which is currently airing its third season. But he’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, the new Bond blockbuster No Time to Die, and the drama All Day and a Night soon. He is also playing James Gordon in the forthcoming The Batman.

Stef Dawson (Annie Cresta)

As Annie Creta, Stef Dawson played a key role in The Hunger Games sequels as Annie. Since her time in these gigantic blockbusters, Dawson has opted to make primarily indie movies, though her latest film was the sci-fi thriller The Dustwalker, which was released last year. She’ll next appear in the crime drama thriller, 10-13.

Julianne Moore (President Alma Coin)

Though she was only seen in the last two installments, Julianne Moore played a key part in the Hunger Games’ final moments. Since her time in the YA blockbusters, Moore has been seen in movies big and small, and she has a few dramatic projects in the works. She’ll later be seen as Gloria Steinem in The Glorias, and she is also soon set to appear in The Woman in the Window. She’s also set to star in Mothertrucker, Fruitcake, and the Apple limited series, Lisey’s Story, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Natalie Dormer (Cressida)

Introduced in the final two installments of The Hunger Games series, Natalie Dormer’s Cressida was a distinctive figure towards the end of the saga. Outside of The Hunger Games, Dormer has been seen or heard in several prominent TV shows lately, including Game of Thrones, Picnic at Hanging Rock, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Up next, Dormer will play a major part in the upcoming spin-off series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Wes Bentley (Seneca Crane)

As the Head Gamemaker in the 74th Hunger Games, Seneca Crane, played by Wes Bentley, served as a small-but-distinctive person in The Hunger Games (notably for his extravagantly strange facial hair). Since his time in the franchise starter, he has been seen in a number of prominent movies and TV shows, including Interstellar, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, and American Horror Story: Roanoke. Bentley can currently be seen on Yellowstone.

Mahershala Ali (Boggs)

Shortly before he became a multi-award winning actor, Mahershala Ali played Boggs, a key role in the final two Hunger Games movies. Since then, Ali has won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor in 2016’s Moonlight and 2018’s Green Book, respectively. Most recently, Ali appeared in Alita: Battle Angel and the third season of HBO’s True Detective. He’s got several exciting projects lined up; one of the biggest will be playing Blade in the MCU.

