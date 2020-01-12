Fuming Prince Philip reacted with disbelief at Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as frontline royals, saying: “What the hell are they playing at?”

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was furious over their bombshell announcement and accused them of a lack of respect for the Queen.

media_camera Britain’s Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII Hospital in London. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA via AP

Frail Philip, who is now largely bed-ridden, has always been extremely close to Harry — and has been left “deeply hurt” at his decision to step back from duties.

The shock move — hastily revealed on social media — comes just weeks after the Prince was treated in hospital in the run-up to Christmas.

A source told The Sun: “To say that the Duke feels let down would be a considerable understatement. He is deeply hurt.

“He spends much of his time now confined to his cottage at Sandringham.

“But he was spitting blood when aides informed him what had happened.

“He has left the Queen in absolutely no doubt about how he feels. Philip has accused Harry and Meghan of lacking respect and he is weary of their behaviour.

“They did not spend Christmas with the family — which he and the Queen accepted — and now this. His primary concern is the impact this is having on the Queen.

“A lot of Philip’s anger comes from seeing Her Majesty upset.”

Prince Philip, who spent four nights in hospital before Christmas for treatment on a “pre-existing condition”, is spending time with the Queen in Norfolk.

He is staying at Sandringham’s Wood Farm, which is detached from the main estate and removes him from the “daily grind”. But he was briefed by aides over the statement by Harry and Meghan.

media_camera New York Post, Newspaper, Front Page – Meghan and Harry announce they are to step back as senior Royals.

The pair posted it on their “Sussex Royal” Instagram page at 6.30pm on Wednesday – after The Sun had earlier revealed their plans to move to Canada.

Our source added: “Prince Philip is largely bed-ridden and is not in good health.

“He can only spend about ten minutes at a time in anybody’s company before he feels exhausted. But that has not stopped him from venting his feelings in the clearest terms possible.

“He’s fully aware of what is happening, and is truly mystified by this week’s events.”

Philip has a close bond with Harry and attended his wedding to Meghan despite cracking ribs in a bathroom fall just before the big day in May 2018.

He had also undergone hip surgery six weeks before but was said to be determined to make it to the church — both for his ­devotion to duty and also to show his love for Harry and his wife.

But the Duke has lost his temper several times over family matters in the past — often when he felt other royal wives such as ­Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had stepped out of line.

A source said: “He won’t be happy about the idea that Meg and Harry need a break from royal duties. This is a man who has dragged himself off his sick bed and even though nearly 100 years old is committed to serving the monarchy.

“He was very unforgiving of Diana and Fergie appearing, in his eyes, to damage the reputation of the Royal Family.

“Philip is a no-nonsense man who speaks his mind and isn’t afraid to firmly express his views — whoever they may upset.”

media_camera In this file photo taken on October 25, 2019 Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn / AFP

Harry and Meghan flew back to the UK on Monday after a six-week hiatus in Canada. There they spent eight-month-old son Archie’s first Christmas along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 63.

Meghan jetted back to their £11million bolthole on Vancouver Island on Thursday night — and Prince Harry is expected to join her as early as next weekend.

First the Prince — sixth in line to the throne — has engagements, including hosting the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday,

Philip has been a key force in modernising the monarchy, allowing greater access and transparency, and welcomed Meghan “into the fold” when she became a royal bride.

But his announcement in August 2017 that he was retiring from public life is said by insiders to be one of the key factors in the development of the “Sussex situation”.

The Duke — often dubbed the “Protector’” of the monarchy — has since taken more of a backseat role in family life, meaning the Queen has lost a key “gate-keeper”.

Philip’s retirement was then followed by the sudden departure of the Queen’s ­powerful private secretary Sir ­Christopher Geidt. Royal insiders said yesterday the two events ­created a power vacuum — and contributed to Harry and Meghan’s growing estrangement from his family.

Things got so bad last year, the 93-year-old Queen made a rare phone call to Harry to ask if he and his family would be spending Christmas at Sandringham.

Sources also said Prince Andrew’s removal from public life — after his car-crash BBC TV interview with Emily Maitlis about his paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein — has added to the problems.

media_camera Prince Andrew (left) with Prince Philip

Harry’s uncle is said to have played a role in advising the younger family members.

Yesterday senior royals were locked in intense talks as they try to forge a “workable solution”. Her Majesty is said to want the row resolved within 72 hours with clear future roles for the couple.

The monarch has reportedly ordered courtiers to “turn this crisis into an opportunity”.

It comes amid fears that Harry and Meghan, along with Archie, may never return permanently to the UK.

PR experts have said they could make millions plugging products via social media, where they are key influencers.

media_camera In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stand on a balcony to watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: AP/Matt Dunham

The couple are also said to have sought advice from former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle — who both brought out best-selling autobiographies.

Industry insiders predict former Suits actress Meghan — who wrote a blog called The Tig — could make up to £50million if she wrote a book.

Television companies are also said to be clamouring for an interview with the couple — or even Meghan alone — which would command a six- figure fee.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as ‘What the hell are they playing at?’