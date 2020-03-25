what-the-$2-trillion-coronavirus-relief-bill-means-for-the-entertainment-industry

The text of the massive, $2 trillion coronavirus relief package reached early on Wednesday on Capitol Hill has yet to be released, but it is expected that the package will address a major concern of the entertainment industry workforce.

So many employees — on film projects, TV shows, Broadway productions — work on a contract or freelance basis, and the fear has been that they would be overlooked in a final deal. Last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and dozens of other House lawmakers urged House leaders to specifically address the needs of workers in the industry, including those whose future projects were canceled because of the coronavirus.

Unions and guilds are still waiting on the final text to be released before weighing in, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), in a letter to the Democratic caucus, wrote that the package extends unemployment benefits to a much wider swath of workers. “It ensures that all workers are protected whether they work for businesses small, medium or large, along with self-employed and workers in the gig economy.” Many in the industry will be scrutinizing the exact language to see who is eligible.

He said that the bill includes “unemployment insurance on steroids,” increasing to maximum benefit that states can give by $600 per week and ensuring that “laid off workers, on average, will receive their full pay for four months.”

Movie theater owners have been especially hard hit, as small and large chains have been forced to shut down across the country. The National Association of Theater Owners had called for a series of measures to provide relief, including loan guarantee programs and small business interruption loans.

According to the Associated Press, the legislation includes a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making their payroll, staving off potential layoffs and furloughs.

The legislation also includes a $500 billion fund to extend loans and loan guarantees to distressed industries and corporations. It will be managed by the Treasury Department, but will be overseen by an inspector general and a five-member panel.

The businesses that receive the loans would be prohibited from making stock buybacks for the term of the assistance plus one year. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and the heads of executive departments would be prohibited from receiving the loans, Schumer said.

The package also includes direct payments to most Americans — $1,200 to those making $75,000 or less annually, according to recent tax returns. There will be a sliding scale for those who make more, capped at around $100,000.

The Senate returns to session at noon ET, and a vote is expected on Wednesday afternoon.