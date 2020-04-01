what??-telugu-films-to-skip-theatrical-releases-and-stream-directly-on-ott-platforms?

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 26 [IST]

The Coronavirus pandemic has made the world stay home quarantined for quite some time now. Talking about the outbreak’s impact on the entertainment field, shoots of many movies have been disrupted and releases have also been pushed for an indefinite date. Well, as per media speculations, Telugu films will now have a direct release on OTT platforms instead of the theatres. The apparent decision might have been taken as the producers are in a dilemma if they will further suffer huge losses on movies, which were supposed to be released from March third week to April. Considering that it will take time to set up the mood of the audience to watch movies at the theatres again after the outbreak, it is likely that the to-be-released movies might get a direct release online. Well, it is also said that talks are going on between the film producers and OTT platform owners about the same. The Telugu content platform Aha, owned by Allu Aravind is also eyeing on big movies to stream before it gets bagged by other biggies. Looking at the rate with which people are turning towards their screen to watch new movies online, the direct release might lead to a win-win situation for both, the makers and the audience. On a related note, recently the stars of Tollywood united to help out the daily wage workers from the industry who are facing losses due to the ongoing situation. The actors have donated huge amounts to support the needy during the crisis. COVID-19: Tollywood Unites Against Coronavirus, Spreads Awareness!