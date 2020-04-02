What similarities are the fans finding between Netflix’s The Letter to the King and Game of Thrones? But it seems not everyone is on the same page. Read to know all details.

The coming-of-age historic drama, ‘The Letter for the King,’ received a fairly right response from the audiences upon its launch in March 2020. Still, it couldn’t pretty hit the mark with the critics, who felt that although it shares a tone similar to ‘Game of Thrones,’ the journey display lacks man or woman development and novelty value.

Despite the mixed reviews, the show’s production design, performances, and twists managed to garner a decent fanbase comprising delusion drama enthusiasts who should be wondering: Will there be a ‘The Letter for the King’ season 2? Well, here’s everything we understand about it.

‘The Letter for the King’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on Netflix on March 20, 2020. It consists of six episodes with a runtime of 45-50 minutes each.

As a long way as season 2 is concerned, here’s what we realize. Since the first season ends with Tiuri getting into a new segment in his life via gaining the name of a Knight, we know his story is a long way from over. In fact, it has just begun. Therefore, the creators might want to extend the story similarly in season 2, in which Tiuri may try and honor the oath and defend his King and land towards the threats lurking across the kingdom. If the display manages to satisfy Netflix’s popular viewership expectations, the community might renew the show for some other season.

If Netflix sticks to its annual release format, we expect ‘The Letter for the King’ season 2 to launch someday in March 2021, on Netflix.

Except a few, almost all the primary solid members from the first season will reprise their roles in season 2. Amir Wilson (‘His Dark Materials’) will return because the central person Tiuri, the warm-hearted knight-to-be. Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (‘National Treasure’) will play the position of Tiuri’s sharp-witted touring partner, Princess Lavinia. Gijis Blom (‘Painkillers’) may reprise his position because the enigmatic and bold, Unauwen Prince Viridian.

The returning cast may also encompass Nathanael Saleh as Tiuri’s brother Piak, Thaddea Graham as Iona, Islam Bouakkaz as Arman, Jack Barton as Foldo, Jonah Lees as Jussipo, Jakob Oftebro as Crown Prince Iridium, Yorick Van Wageningen as King Favian, Emilie Cocquereul as Queen Alienor, Peter Ferdinando as Jaro, Tawfeek Barhom as Jabroot, and many others. Season 2 may also include a few new additions to the cast.