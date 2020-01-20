what-prince-harry’s-speech-reveals-about-decision-to-step-down-from-royal-family

Prince Harry has addressed his and Meghan’s decision to step back from the Royal Family for the first time.

Speaking to supporters of his Sentebale charity on Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex shared his ‘great sadness’ at leaving royal duties for good.

He created the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 as a way to ‘honour Princess Diana’s legacy’ in supporting those affected by HIV and AIDS.

His words followed a statement released by the Queen on Saturday in which she confirmed that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their HRH titles and would become publicly funded.

Here’s what can be concluded from Harry’s speech.

It wasn’t Meghan’s choice to step back from the Royal Family

In his speech Harry made it clear it was his decision to move away from Royal duties, after Meghan was repeatedly blamed for the move by critics.

Defending his wife, he told how she ‘upholds the same values’ as him and explained how they both try their best to ‘fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride’.

He continued: ‘Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.’

Harry made his speech just hours after Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle claimed she had ‘cheapened’ the Royal Family and turned it into ‘Walmart with a crown on’.

Speaking in a Channel 5 documentary, he described how his daughter was ‘destroying’ one of the ‘greatest long-living institutions ever’ by deciding to step back.

Harry wanted to keep his military associations

Harry said he wanted to make it clear he and Meghan are not ‘walking away’ from the public as he shared his initial vision of being financially independent.

He said: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.

‘Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.’

However, Harry then added that that he had ‘accepted’ he could not continue those roles, stating that it does not change ‘who I am or how committed I am.’

The Duke also confirmed he would continue his involvement with the Invictus Games, a sports competition for injured and wounded servicemen and women, which he founded in 2014.

He said: ‘I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.’

He blames the ‘powerful force’ of the media

Harry first stated that his decision to step back from ‘all he had ever known’ was ‘what it had to come to’ in order to find a ‘more peaceful life’.

He then made it clear what he was referencing, as he continued: ‘I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the queen.

‘When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing.

‘You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.’

Harry has previously issued a strongly worded statement against the media for their treatment of Meghan.

He launched legal proceedings against the owners of the The Sun and the Daily Mirror last year, regarding the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

Meghan has also launched legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday after a letter written to her father was published.

Prince Charles went unmentioned after their reported ‘feud’

Harry and Charles have reportedly fallen out over his decision to step away from the family, which left his father ‘massively sad’.

The Prince of Wales is also said to have warned the Sussexes about making money through celebrity endorsements once they stop being publicly funded.]

Meghan and Harry recently trademarked 100 items including clothing, calendars and postcards.

In his speech, the Duke referenced the Queen several times, declaring that it had always been his hope to ‘continue serving the Queen’, even after stepping back.

He continued: ‘I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.

‘I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.’

‘Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined.

‘We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.’