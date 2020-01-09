what-prince-harry-and-meghan-might-do-next:-royals-who-have-quit-and-what-they-did 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the first royals in the world to have second thoughts about the pressures, restrictions and difficulties of public life.

Their announcement on Wednesday, that they plan to “step back” from royal duties to become more independent, took Buckingham Palace by surprise – but perhaps the Queen’s household should have been more prepared. The Sussexes are not alone in recent history.

Here are a few princes and princesses who turned their back on the glitz and glamour of the palace.

Princess Ubolratana of Thailand

Princess Ubolratana was second in line to the throne in Thailand but gave up her royal status in 1972 when she married an American commoner, Peter Jensen, whom she met at university in the United States. After they divorced in 1998, she went back to her royal duties and returned to Thailand permanently in 2001.