What Odion Ighalo said about his Man Utd 'idols' and Old Trafford 'dream'

Imagine being a Manchester United fan growing up, and then sealing a surprise move to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day. Oh, and you’re also 30 years old.

Odion Ighalo is now a Manchester United player for the rest of the season, with the Nigeria international joining the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made no secret of his desire to bring in an attacker this month, especially after Marcus Rashford’s back injury compounded the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan – as well as the failure to sign Erling Braut Haaland.

United had expressed an interest in Bournemouth’s Josh King but preferred a loan deal and were unable to reach an agreement on a permanent transfer, meaning attention turned to Ighalo, who followed big-money signing Bruno Fernandes into the club.

(Getty Images)



At the tail-end of his career, 30-year-old Ighalo now has a chance to realise his childhood dream of playing for the Red Devils.

Speaking back in 2016, Igahlo said of United: “They were my team growing up. I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV.

“They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream.”

(Man Utd via Getty Images)



Solskjaer said: “Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

The manager’s mention of the “short spell” suggests Ighalo may have to work hard to prove himself worthy of a permanent move – but if he hits the ground running, he could give United an intriguing decision to make.