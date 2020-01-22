What MLAs are doing with £1k payrise as Sinn Fein’s O’Neill brands it ‘unjustifiable’







Michelle O’Neill (Niall Carson/PA)

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said a £1,000 pay rise for MLAs is “unjustifiable” and should not be paid.

MLAs’ pay increased from £49,500 to £50,500 with the return of power sharing. The increase had been put on hold with the suspension of devolution.

However, following public anger several MLAs said the pay rise was wrong, with some saying they will give the extra money to charity.

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “MLAs pay is set by an independent body, not by MLAs.

“MLAs had no input into this decision, nor did they seek it. Given that the assembly has just been restored this is unjustifiable and should not be paid.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds, who is the Minister for Economy, told Good Morning Ulster that she had “no idea” that the pay rise was coming.

“I think whoever thought that this was a good thing to do at this particular juncture is way of the mark. I don’t think folk out there will understand in any sense how it is sensible to have a pay rise for people who sit in an institution who hasn’t met for three years.”

The DUP and Sinn Fein released statements yesterday saying that MLAs’ pay is set by an independent body and not by MLAs, and that members of the Assembly had not sought the pay rise.

TUV MLA Jim Allister said: “”I completely understand why there is such public anger. The timing of this pay rise is inappropriate.

“MLAs haven’t been functioning in all regards for three years. Yet 10 days after they return to work, they secure a salary increase. While it is not of their making, it is immensely embarrassing.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who vehemently opposes the pay rise, said: “The fact that MLAs are back in post just over a week and are having their wages topped up will no doubt come as a slap in the face to nurses who stood on freezing pickets for months for pay parity, and the civil service staff who are still taking industrial action to get what they deserve.”

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted each of the political parties to ask them their position on what MLAs should do with the extra money.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin is opposed to this increase. Given that the assembly has just been restored this increase is unjustifiable. Sinn Féin will not accept it.

“We are actively exploring options for stopping this pay rise.

“If that’s not possible then we will see if this money can be returned to public funds or donated to charity.”

An Alliance Party spokesperson said: “Charitable donations are a personal and private matter for individual MLAs and not something on which Members generally comment publicly.”

“MLA pay is set by an independent body to ensure MLAs don’t control their and their staff pay and conditions.

“The rise is a result of the Independent Financial Review Panel determination and not a decision for MLAs. Any reasoning for the rise needs to be explained by the panel.

“We are not happy with the timing or content of this increase but it is not within our gift to refuse it unless sole control of salaries and office cost allowances is returned to MLAs, and that would be a retrograde step in terms of public confidence.”

However, so far several MLAs have pledged to give the pay rise to charity.

All 12 SDLP MLAs will donate their money to charity.

UUP leader Steve Aiken also confirmed he will donate his to charity, as too will DUP MLA Jim Wells and DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley.

