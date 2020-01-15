what-meteorologists-are-saying-about-the-potential-for-accumulating-snow-this-weekend

Boston may have broken records for warmth last weekend, but heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, Massachusetts residents should prepare for the possibility of accumulating snowfall, forecasters are warning.

A weather system approaching southern New England “will bring some accumulating snow, which will change to a wintry mix or rain late on Saturday into early Sunday,” according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service told Boston.com Wednesday it’s still too early to predict how many inches of snow could accumulate, but cautioned that travelers should be alert for potentially slippery conditions on the road Saturday night.

The storm is expected to move out from the region by midday Sunday.

“Expect temperatures to trend upward through the weekend due to the system moving through,” the service’s forecasters wrote. “Highs on Saturday range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Readings on Sunday range from the mid 30s to the low 40s.”

While the details on the potential snow remain to be seen, local forecasters are starting to weigh in with their thoughts. Here’s what six local meteorologists are saying about the potential storm.

Dave Epstein: “Weekend, Saturday-early Sunday, storm all but a sure bet.”

Weekend, Saturday-early Sunday, storm all but a sure bet. Precip type, still lots of questions. pic.twitter.com/VlS6cpc12g — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 14, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: “The late Saturday & Saturday Night storm will start as snow, with some accumulation likely, a change to rain is likely along the coast, and a mix or change is possible inland.”

It will be cold before and after Saturday Night’s storm.

But, even though, the late Saturday & Saturday Night storm will start as snow, with some accumulation likely,

a change to rain is likely along the coast, and a mix or change is possible inland #wcvb pic.twitter.com/dtykoe8lS6 — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 14, 2020

Chris Lambert, WHDH: “Height of storm is overnight.”

Deep cold/dry air in place Saturday morning should ensure that the weekend storm starts as snow. Timing looks to commence late-day/evening. Height of storm is overnight. pic.twitter.com/MLZDX5vXdR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 14, 2020

With parent low tracking northwest of us Saturday night, we’ll likely flip to a mix/rain across southern New England before it tapers off early Sunday AM. pic.twitter.com/Au87VQIBen — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 14, 2020

Eric Fisher, CBS Boston: “A general 2-6″ from SE to NW seems a good place to start.”

Watching Saturday night. 3″ possible for those away from SE Mass Pretty low odds of 6″ A general 2-6″ from SE to NW seems a good place to start pic.twitter.com/uVrXUjoHyR — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 14, 2020

Terry Eliasen, CBS Boston: “Weekend storm remains the one to watch.”

Weekend storm remains the one to watch…odds right now favor starting as snow Saturday night and transitioning to rain by Sunday…still way too early for specifics/amounts pic.twitter.com/wQlluHe16G — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 14, 2020

Barry Burbank, CBS Boston: “The storm will be a fast-mover.”

My Fresh 7-Day WBZ Weather Forecast: Below Average Temperature Days Have Been Rare This Month But That Will Change Friday & The First Part Of Next Week! While Snow Is In The Forecast, It Will NOT Be A Major Storm Anywhere In New England This Weekend! #wbz pic.twitter.com/H7yx1Oq896 — Barry Burbank (@BarryWBZ) January 15, 2020