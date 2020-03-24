Angelina Jolie, an American actress, producer, and filmmaker has been Hollywood’s highest-paid actress a number of times. She made her first acting debut in the movie Lookin’ to Get Out (1982) with her father, John Voight. She became more famous after her movie Girl, Interrupted (1999) and won Oscars in 200 for Best Support Actress. Maleficent was her highest gross movie, with a lifetime gross of $241,410,378. Jolie got her own production named, Jolie Pas. She has got several awards like Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Awards and many more.



She has been dedicated to her profession. She has played roles in many action movies. The actress is very much concerned with her fitness and gives a lot of time to maintain it. She carries herself with so much dignity and pride in front of everyone. She has made headlines with her success story. It’s her hard work and dedication which brings her success.

She is one of the legendary stars of Hollywood who will never fade and shine bright.

