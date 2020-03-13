NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has admitted that he was tempted to come out of retirement for tonight’s Queensland blockbuster in Townsville.

Speaking to Today ahead of the Brisbane Broncos’ clash with Thurston’s former team the North Queensland Cowboys, the four-time Dally M Medallist said all the build-up to the clash at Townsville’s brand new stadium made him want to get back on the field.

“[The stadium has] been five years in the making and I spent a little bit of time here seeing it get built,” Thurston said.

“I watched the boys training yesterday and it’s probably the first time since I’ve retired that I’ve really wanted to put the boots on and lead the boys out.

“Like everyone, I’m very excited that the boys get to run out in a brand new stadium.”

Former NRL Player Johnathan Thurston poses for a photograph next to his statue at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville (AAP)

Thurston retired after the 2018 NRL season after 323 games to his name, mostly played with the Cowboys. He also played 29 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Though he now enjoys a career in media, Thurston is still closely attached to the Cowboys and is keen to see how some new additions in the squad perform in their opening game of the 2020 NRL season.

Most notably, North Queensland welcomed Valentine Holmes back to the NRL on a massive, multi-million-dollar six-year deal.

“It’s huge, that’s something we’ve been lacking, the Cowboys, is someone with a bit of speed from the back,” Holmes said.

“He can score tries from anywhere on the park, so if he can play close to his best tonight, they’ll go a long way for us winning the game.”