What I've learned from California's big bucks cannabis experiment

What feels illegal, but isn’t? Someone posted that question on Twitter the other day, which for some reason got picked up by football fans, who started replying with jokey comments such as “Roberto Baggio’s first touch” — a reference to the otherworldly ball control of the retired Italian attacking midfielder. Anyway, I mention it because when I read that question, I immediately thought of marijuana. I promise it’s not because I’m an addict — it’s just that I’m spending a lot of time in Los Angeles with my business at the moment, and you can’t avoid the heady aroma of cannabis throughout the city.

California legalised weed a little over three years ago (and legalised medical cannabis more than 20 years ago), so there’s nothing even remotely unlawful about the stuff there anymore — but whenever I’m in LA and sniff pot in the air, I can’t help but instinctively think: oh, that’s naughty. It’s a primal thing — aroma being deeply associated with memory, and all that.

Having spent my whole life in Britain, where possessing cannabis is a criminal act, it’s really hard to shake off the instant synaptic connection between the smell of weed and the idea that someone, somewhere is flouting the rules. If you’re a bit of a policy nerd like me, spending a big chunk of time abroad is especially interesting as you get to see first hand how other governments try to run things, and what seems to work and what doesn’t. As writer Aldous Huxley — who himself moved from London to LA — once wrote: “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.”

And when it comes to drugs policy, California is the most fascinating large-scale experiment happening anywhere in the world — and it’s well worth studying, given how legalising cannabis might affect tax revenues and the local economy and have unpredictable consequences for public health and the criminal justice system.

This newspaper has brilliantly led the way in debating cannabis policies in London — so as an accidental foreign correspondent of sorts, I thought I’d chip in by reporting on how things are panning out in California since the big bang of cannabis legalisation in 2016.

You might think that weed and the US West Coast have long gone hand in hand. In many ways that’s right — after Bill Clinton infamously claimed that when he smoked pot as a student he never inhaled, the joke quickly spread that in California, the opposite was true: the longtime governor of the state Jerry Brown was such a massive hippie that when he took a drag of a spliff, he never actually exhaled.

Rohan Silva

But the entrepreneurial effect of legalising cannabis on the West Coast has taken politicians by surprise. More than £1.5 billion was invested in marijuana startups in 2019 alone — money that’s driving the development of new products and services, such as cannabis-derived cosmetics and special strains of weed which, it is claimed by the marketing guys, are good for insomnia.

Drive along any major street in LA, and you’ll see billboards advertising cannabis home-delivery or high-priced marijuana drinks. And if you’re in a swanky neighbourhood, you’ll find upmarket cannabis retailers such as MedMen, dubbed “the Apple Store of weed”.

I popped into one such dispensary the other day (for research purposes), and a customer was asking for cannabis snacks for pets. When I asked her why, she said airily: “Oh, my dog has ADHD.” I kid you not.

As bonkers as that clearly is, there’s nothing kooky about the speed of job creation that is following in the wake of all this investment and business activity. One report suggests that cannabis sales in California hit almost £3 billion in 2019, and that same year around 67,000 jobs in the state were estimated to be supported by the industry.

That’s all positive, but tax revenues have disappointed — raising less than a third of the roughly £1 billion a year that had been forecasted. The main reason seems to be the extremely high tax rates California levies on legal marijuana — making it far cheaper to buy cannabis from an illegal dealer. That means criminals operating on the black market are still thriving, and some politicians are pushing to cut the tax rate to boost legal sales, which in turn would generate higher tax revenues for the public purse.

Another consequence of legalising cannabis has been the way the police are scrambling to catch up. Even though driving while under the influence of cannabis is as dangerous as drink-driving, the police in California aren’t equipped with methods for testing whether someone is driving while high.

To make matters worse, there’s next to no data collected about cannabis-related motoring accidents, meaning it’s hard to get a sense of the size of the problem — although judging by the illuminated boards flashing the message “buzzed driving is drunk driving” on the side of freeways, the authorities are clearly worried. It’s a similar story when it comes to the effect of cannabis on mental health — not enough data is being collected. According to the California Cannabis Advisory Commission, state regulators aren’t yet gathering statistics on cannabis overuse, hospital visits, medical treatment and so on.

It’s said that when US secretary of state Henry Kissinger met the Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in 1971 and asked him to assess the effect of the French Revolution, the answer was: “It’s too early to tell.” Three years into California’s great cannabis experiment, the situation is somewhat similar — although enough time has passed to see that the boost for jobs and enterprise has been considerable and that healthy tax revenues could be generated, if the tax rate is set at the right level.

However, as far as the knock-on effects on crime and public health over there go, it looks as if we will have to wait a little longer to find out.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.