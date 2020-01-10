what-is-wrong-with-honey-in-eastenders-and-does-she-have-an-eating-disorder?

EastEnders’ Honey Mitchell is having a bit of a hard time mending her broken heart after finding out partner Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) had repeatedly cheated on her.

Things aren’t set to get any easier for her as Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) finally cottons on to a secret she’d tried to keep hidden.

Drama ensues following the beauty pageant which sees Billy confront his former flame about an eating disorder.

Does Honey Mitchell have an eating disorder?

For some time, Honey has been struggling with an eating disorder which manifested after the break-up of her relationship to Adam which left her self-esteem completely wrecked.

Honey has confided in Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) about her struggles with food after her friend revealed her suspicions.

While Ash provided some comfort, she wasted no time of accusing then-partner Adam of not paying the slightest bit of attention to Honey.

Fast-forward to the present, and Honey is confronted by Billy who, after the pagaent, is frustrated with her parenting.

Pretending all is well, she prepares dinner for the kids and herself in front of him, hoping he’d be oblivious to her struggle with food.

However he later researches eating disorders and when Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) catches him, he is forced to confide in her about his suspicions about Honey.

Eastenders continues tonight on BBC 1 at 8pm.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Broken Louise Mitchell discovers the truth about Keanu Taylor as she confronts Martin Fowler?

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter confronts Linda about her hotel stay with another man