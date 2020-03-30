what-is-woolworths’-‘basics-box’-and-how-do-you-get-it?

Woolworths has announced a new delivery service that will see thousands of customers affected by coronavirus receive an $80 box of basic groceries. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Woolworths Basics Box?Woolworths Basics Box is a new delivery service launching this week with the support of Australia Post and DHL.Its chief aim is to supply essential groceries to elderly Australians and people stuck in self isolation due to coronavirus via a new Priority Assistance scheme. This will involve turning over 140 Woolworths supermarkets into Priority Delivery Hubs.Woolworths’ transit partners Sherpa and Drive Yello will also be expanding their driver base to speed up home deliveries. The new service will be particularly useful for Australians over the age of 70 who have been advised to stay home wherever possible for their own protection.

How much is Woolworths Basics Box and what’s inside?The Woolworths Basics Box costs $80, which includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post.Customers cannot choose what products appear in their Woolworths Basics Box, nor make any substitutions. According to Woolworths, each package contains meals, snacks and a few essential items.The reason customers can’t customise their orders is to streamline the picking process and get the items to vulnerable customers faster. Woolworths says it will not be profiting from the service.When will customers receive their Woolworths Basics Boxes?According to Woolworths, the Basics Box will arrive within two to five business days of the customer placing the order. Australia Post will keep customers informed about the delivery’s status via text message and email.Where is Woolworths Basics Box being offered?Currently, the service is only being offered in New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT. Woolworths has confirmed that other states will follow “in the coming weeks.”Who is eligible to receive the Woolworths Basics Box?The Woolworths Basics Box is only available to the elderly, people with disabilities and anyone in mandatory isolation. Prospective customers need to apply for Priority Assistance delivery before they can place an order.How to apply for Woolworths Basics BoxTo apply for Priority Assistance delivery, complete this form on Woolworths’ website or call 1800 000 610.Other optionsIf you do not meet the above criteria but would still like to avoid the supermarket, here is a list of alternative services. You can also find out more about navigating the coronavirus pandemic – including travel restrictions, shopping tips financial relief – at our COVID-19 Information Hub.