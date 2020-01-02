what-is-vegan-in-pret-a-manger,-costa-and-starbucks?

Veganuary is underway for another year, encouraging people to try a vegan lifestyle for the entire month.

And it’s proving popular once again, with even more coffee shops and restaurants adding vegan items to their menu to meet demand – making it even easier than ever for those who are taking part, as well as those who are already vegan.

Most high street favourites already offer vegan options – among them Pret, Costa and Starbucks, who have no shortage of plant-based fare on their menus.

But just what do they offer that’s vegan? Here’s what you need to know…

What is vegan in Pret A Manger?

Here’s what is vegan on the Pret menu…

Avo, tomato and olive baguette

Acai and almond butter bowl

Mango and banana sunshine bowl

Pret’s Coconut porridge

Porridge topping – berry compote

Ancho dressing

French dressing

Falafel messe salad

Green dressing

Sweet potato falafel and smashed beets veggie box

Smashed avo on Pret’s gluten-free bread

Coconut bite

Dark chocolate and almond butter cookie

Mango chia pot

Almond butter sachet

Chocolatey coconut bite

Dark chocolate salted almonds

Naked nuts

Pret a Mango

Rock salt popcorn

Sea salt and cider vinegar crisps

Sea salt crisps

Smoked chipotle crisps

Sweet and salt popcorn

Vegetable crisps

Butternut and lentil dhal soup

Pea and mint soup

Pret’s mushroom risotto soup

Red Thai Veg soup

Smoky sweetcorn chowder soup

Souper Tomato

Stone baked Losange soup baguette

Falafel, avo and chipotle flat bread

Hummus and chipotle wrap

Gluten free soup bread

Berry Blast smoothie

Mango and Pineapple smoothie

Strawberry and banana smoothie

What is vegan in Starbucks?

Here’s what vegans can choose from in Starbucks…

Starbucks Vegan Mac n’Cheese

Vegan smoky Jackfruit and grains

Vegan roasted vegetable salad

Vegan all-day breakfast burrito

The smoky Jackfruit and grains is new to the menu and will be hitting stores from Friday.

What is vegan in Costa?

Here’s what the coffee chain offers that is vegan…

Smoky Ham and CheeZe Toastie

All Day Breakfast Panini

Brown seeded toast

Fruit toast

Tomato and Basil soup

Roaster carrot and Coriander soup

Chilli Bean and Rice Pot

Fruity Flapjack

Rocky Road

Chocolate, caramel and hazelnut cookie

Walking gingerbread

Sweet and salty popcorn

Vegan sugar-free gummy bears

Iced fruit slice

Costa dark chocolate bar

Veggie protein mix

Natural mixed nuts

NB Most coffees on offer in all of the above can be made with dairy-free alternatives making them vegan, however it’s always worth asking if you’re not sure of an ingredient.

If you’re unsure whether or not something is vegan (or can be made vegan) you can check the menu at Costa’s website here, at Pret’s website here (click on the Allergen Guide link) and at Starbucks’ website here.

