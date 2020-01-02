what-is-vegan-in-pret-a-manger,-costa-and-starbucks?

Veganuary is underway for another year, encouraging people to try a vegan lifestyle for the entire month.
And it’s proving popular once again, with even more coffee shops and restaurants adding vegan items to their menu to meet demand – making it even easier than ever for those who are taking part, as well as those who are already vegan.
Most high street favourites already offer vegan options – among them Pret, Costa and Starbucks, who have no shortage of plant-based fare on their menus.
But just what do they offer that’s vegan? Here’s what you need to know…
What is vegan in Pret A Manger?
Here’s what is vegan on the Pret menu…
- Avo, tomato and olive baguette
- Acai and almond butter bowl
- Mango and banana sunshine bowl
- Pret’s Coconut porridge
- Porridge topping – berry compote
- Ancho dressing
- French dressing
- Falafel messe salad
- Green dressing
- Sweet potato falafel and smashed beets veggie box
- Smashed avo on Pret’s gluten-free bread
- Coconut bite
- Dark chocolate and almond butter cookie
- Mango chia pot
- Almond butter sachet
- Chocolatey coconut bite
- Dark chocolate salted almonds
- Naked nuts
- Pret a Mango
- Rock salt popcorn
- Sea salt and cider vinegar crisps
- Sea salt crisps
- Smoked chipotle crisps
- Sweet and salt popcorn
- Vegetable crisps
- Butternut and lentil dhal soup
- Pea and mint soup
- Pret’s mushroom risotto soup
- Red Thai Veg soup
- Smoky sweetcorn chowder soup
- Souper Tomato
- Stone baked Losange soup baguette
- Falafel, avo and chipotle flat bread
- Hummus and chipotle wrap
- Gluten free soup bread
- Berry Blast smoothie
- Mango and Pineapple smoothie
- Strawberry and banana smoothie
What is vegan in Starbucks?
Here’s what vegans can choose from in Starbucks…
- Starbucks Vegan Mac n’Cheese
- Vegan smoky Jackfruit and grains
- Vegan roasted vegetable salad
- Vegan all-day breakfast burrito
The smoky Jackfruit and grains is new to the menu and will be hitting stores from Friday.
What is vegan in Costa?
Here’s what the coffee chain offers that is vegan…
- Smoky Ham and CheeZe Toastie
- All Day Breakfast Panini
- Brown seeded toast
- Fruit toast
- Tomato and Basil soup
- Roaster carrot and Coriander soup
- Chilli Bean and Rice Pot
- Fruity Flapjack
- Rocky Road
- Chocolate, caramel and hazelnut cookie
- Walking gingerbread
- Sweet and salty popcorn
- Vegan sugar-free gummy bears
- Iced fruit slice
- Costa dark chocolate bar
- Veggie protein mix
- Natural mixed nuts
NB Most coffees on offer in all of the above can be made with dairy-free alternatives making them vegan, however it’s always worth asking if you’re not sure of an ingredient.
If you’re unsure whether or not something is vegan (or can be made vegan) you can check the menu at Costa’s website here, at Pret’s website here (click on the Allergen Guide link) and at Starbucks’ website here.
