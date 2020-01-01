what-is-vegan-in-mcdonald’s?

Some people might think that supporting McDonald’s and eating fast food goes against veganism, but let’s be honest, most of us have needed a quick fix at one point or another.

With more restaurants and chains embracing vegan options – including Greggs’ vegan sausage roll, KFC and Dominos, it’s not surprising that one of the biggest franchises in the world would start offering vegan options.

If you’re vegan or you’re just trying out Veganuary 2020, what can vegans eat at McDonald’s?

The Spicy Veggie One*

Red pesto veggie goujons with spicy relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion in a soft, toasted tortilla wrap.

A bargain each Monday as well, as it’s the £1.99 Wrap of the Day.

The Vegetable Deluxe

Enjoy veggie goujons sandwiched in a sesame seed bun with lashings of lettuce.

To make this veggie burger vegan just request to hold the sandwich sauce which contains egg yolk.

You can ask the person serving you, or the self-serve machines have an option to leave a note for your order.

The Happy Meal Veggie Wrap*

Perfect for kids or a lighter vegan meal, this is a wrap made with a red pesto goujon and tomato ketchup with shredded lettuce alongside a drink of your choice and fries or fruit bag.

*Even though these are marketed as vegetarian and not explicitly vegan a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Vegan Food and Living that all the ingredients in the new Veggie Happy Meal Wrap and the Spicy Veggie Wrap are dairy-free and vegan.

McDonald’s has marked the items as vegetarian because the tortillas pass through the same toaster as the buns that contain milk.

McDonald’s Fries

Luckily this quick and easy snack is 100% suitable for vegans.

On their FAQ page, McDonald’s responded to a question guaranteeing that the fries are not coated in any animal fats or flavourings.

Apple Pie

Traditionally, apple pie is made with shortcrust pastry, which contains egg.

But the apple pie pocket at McDonald’s is vegan-friendly, as it is dairy and egg-free.

In a statement on its website, the company is upfront about the potential of cross-contamination, writing: ‘Due to the design of the oil filtration system there is a small chance the oil used to fry the Apple Pies can come into contact with oil used to cook chicken and fish products during the oil filtering process.

We therefore cannot guarantee that cross contamination will not occur.’

As such, it’s not listed as 100% vegan, but the pie itself and its ingredients are all vegan.

