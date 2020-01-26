what-is-vegan-in-marks-and-spencer?

For those taking part, we’re on to the home strait of Veganuary – but many of you might be thinking about keeping the plant-based diet going even once the month is over.

With Greggs’ vegan steak bake and Subway’s Meatless Meatball Marinara, it might not even feel like you’ve changed much of your habits.

Things might get more complicated once you’re in the big supermarkets though, especially if you don’t know what foods are vegan.

To help out, we’ve taken a look at what’s vegan from Marks & Spencer.

What’s include in the M&S vegan range?

If you thought you’d struggle finding vegan goodies, M&S are clearly here to help you out.

They have a pretty extensive vegan range, with over 100 new vegan-friendly products recently launched in store through their Plant Kitchen and other ranges.

You can see details of the full range here – but here’s a selection of what’s in store that’s vegan-friendly.

Plant Kitchen Beetroot Carrot Bourgignon

Plant Kitchen Mushroom Stroganoff

Planet Kitchen Margherita Pizza

Plant Kitchen No Chicken Kiev

Plant Kitchen Green Thai Curry

Plant Kitchen Roast Aubergine

Plant Kitchen No-Duck Spring Rolls

Plant Kitchen No-Beef Burger

Plant Kitchen No Chicken Smokehouse Wrap

Plant Kitchen ToFish and Chips

Plant Kitchen No-Pork Sausoyges

Plant Kitchen Sweetcorn and Chickpea Burger

Plant Kitchen Cauliflower Popcorn Bites

Plant Kitchen Sweet Potato Biriyani Wrap

Plant Kitchen Rainbow Veg Sushi Wrap

Plant Kitchen Roasted Veg Sandwich

Plant Kitchen Crunchy Apple Wedges

(The range also includes almond, soya and cashew milks as well as soya cream and coconut yoghurt).

Veg Pots

The Roasted One

The Bang Bang One

The Fiery One

Smoking Salsa (side)

Ooh, Saucy! (side)

Snacks

Popped Corn Triangles Sweet and Salty

Popped Corn Triangles Spiced Coconut

Popped Corn Triangles Wasabi

Popped Potato Chips Smoky BBQ

Popped Potato Chips Hummus and Lime

Popped Potato Chips Sea Salt and Apple Cider Vinegar

Chilli and Lime

Smoky BBQ

Hot Pepper Kick

Balsamic and Sea Salt

