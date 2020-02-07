what-is-the-shakira-champeta-challenge?-11-of-the-best-dance-moves-online

The hottest luxury and A List news

A new challenge inspired by Shakira’s Super Bowl half-time show has gone viral as fans attempt to emulate her impressive dance moves.

The singer wowed fans during last week’s stunning performance in which she left jaws on the floor after performing the popular Afro-Colombian dance Champeta.

Her sparkling choreography left fans in awe as she paid tribute to her Columbian roots performing the impressive dance, which hails from the city of Cartagena de Indias and Barranquilla.

Following the show, the singer shared a step-by-step tutorial on her Instagram, in which her 18-year-old choreography Liz Dany Campo Diaz ran through the moves with her.

And the video went down extremely well online, and as a result a whole host of people have been trying their hand at the dance, which has now become a viral sensation known as the #ChampetaChallenge.

Here are some of the best attempts we came across.

How to do the Champeta Challenge

Now, this is quite a complicated challenge to master, and we doubt we’d be doing the dance justice if we were to describe the different footsteps involved.

However, the video posted here of Diaz and Shakira practising the dance should be enough for you to go off, and if you can master the quick feet then surely you’ve got it nailed.

Best Champeta Challenges

What is the Champeta dance?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

Champeta is a dance that hails from the port cities of Cartagena de Indias and Barranquilla, which sit on the north coast of Colombia.

As enslaved African were brought over to the then-Spanish colony, they took with them aspects of their culture which last to this day, including dance and language.

And that African legacy can be heard in the rhythm and sounds of the Champeta dance, which fuses music from all over the world into one, such as the soukous of the Congo, mbaqanga of South Africa and the calypso of Trinidad and Tobago, which mixed with the Spanish influences at the time.

Jordany The Producer told the BBC: “What we did in Cartagena was to fuse music, rhythm and dance from different parts and we turned it into a champeta.”

Champeta was originally a word for a large knife which was used for kitchen work, gardening and as an offensive weapon. Gradually the term was used to identify a dance, and then an entire musical genre.