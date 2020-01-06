what-is-the-new-good-morning-britain,-lorraine-and-this-morning-tv-schedule?

It’s a New Year and a new TV guide for ITV as the channel have announced a change to their morning schedule for 2020.

Some shows will be extended meaning others will start later – but it just means more moments like This Morning’s explosive vegan debate and the Loose Women ending feuds live on air.

Read on to find out when you to catch your morning favourites this year…

What time is Good Morning Britain on?

From today, January 6, Good Morning Britain will be on air for an extra 30 minutes.

The show, whose hosts include Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway will run from 6am to 9am.

What time is Lorraine on?

Lorraine will now start a bit later than usual, beginning at 9am.

The show will still be an hour long, finishing up at 10am each morning.

What time is This Morning on?

This Morning will air from 10am, and the show will now run for 30 minutes longer – plenty more time to look for clues in the rumoured Holly/Phil feud.

This Morning will air for two and a half hours, finishing up at 12: 30pm, ready for Loose Women to take over the reins until 1: 30pm.

Speaking about the new schedule, Managing Director for ITV Daytime said: ‘The ITV daytime teams consists of the very best on screen and off screen talent in the business, enabling us to set the agenda from early morning until the afternoon, as we pass the baton from show to show.’

Commenting on the emphasis on longer, entirely-live morning television, ITV Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, added: ‘Live television is at the core of what ITV does… Our new schedule presents the opportunity to engage with our audience… in a way that no other channel does.’

With all this live TV, let’s hope there won’t be any more/hope there WILL be loads more hilarious on-air mishaps.

