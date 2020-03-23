what-is-the-mystery-behind-amala-paul-and-bhavninder-singh’s-secret-wedding?

On Friday evening, actress Amala Paul and Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh’s wedding pictures got viral on social media. Well, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the lovebirds got married secretly in Rajasthani tradition in the presence of their family members.

If rumours are to be believed, Amala and Bhavninder were in a live-in relationship for a while. Adding masala to these rumours, the singer had come on board as a co-producer for the film Cadaver, which also marked Amala Paul’s debut as a producer. Bhavninder also started handling her work commitments. However, the mystery behind Amala and Bhavninder has now left fans confused about their marital status.

Apparently, Bhavninder Singh had shared the wedding pictures with Amala Paul on Instagram. He captioned the snap, “#Throwback”. Apart from that, another Instagram profile named, Brian Siddhartha Ingle, too shared similar pictures and captioned it, “Some beautiful wedding pics of my friends Amala & Bhuvi during these difficult times.”

Well, as soon as the wedding pictures of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh went viral on social media, the singer made his public profile, private and deleted the pictures from his account. Brian, too, deleted the same post from his page.

Also Read : Amala Paul Gets Married To Singer Bhavninder Singh Amid Coronavirus Scare

When Times of India tried to reach Amala Paul to know her version of the story, her publicists stated that they were not aware of the wedding. But, another source told the leading daily that Amala and Bhavninder met through a common friend and dated each other, but now they have broken up. The actress also unfollowed the singer on Instagram. Isn’t it shocking?

For those who are unversed, Amala earlier got married to director Vijay in 2014. But, after some misunderstandings, she divorced him in 2017 and moved on.