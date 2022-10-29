What is the most expensive NBA franchise?

Forbes magazine this week assessed the market value of the various NBA franchises. The Knicks find themselves dethroned!

This is a first in the history of the valuation of NBA franchises by Forbes magazine. It is neither the New York Knicks nor the Los Angeles Lakers who prance at the top of the hierarchy revealed this Thursday by the famous American publication.

Reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors inherit the cup, valued together at $7 billion. That is an increase of 25% compared to the previous estimate. The outgoing Californian franchise is true of a record season in terms of revenue (765 million dollars, including 150 million thanks to the Chase Center box office alone) and operating income (206 million dollars).

Across the NBA, on average, North American franchises saw their value jump by 15%. Dethroned, the Knicks are still in second place (6.1 billion dollars), the Lakers (5.9 billion), the Chicago Bulls (4.1 billion) and the Boston Celtics (4 billion) completing the Top 5 published by Forbes. For sale, the Phoenix Suns are valued at $2.7 billion. The record for selling a franchise in the NBA dates back to 2014, when businessman Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. Since then, prices have skyrocketed!