what-is-the-masked-singer-and-how-does-the-itv-contest-work?

Saturday night TV is about to get a whole lot more unpredictable with the arrival of The Masked Singer – a new singing competition quite unlike any you’ll have seen before.

There’s singing involved – as you might have gathered from the title – and celebrities, except unusually for a celebrity singing show nobody knows exactly who’s taking part.

So why the secrecy – and just what is the show all about?

Here’s what you need to know about who’s behind those masks…

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is based on a show which originated in South Korea, and has been steadily working its way across the world ever since.

There have been versions of the show in China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, as well as the US where it became one of the unlikely TV hits of last year (in fact there’s already been a second series over there) and Australia.

The show’s proven so popular that even BTS have sung its praises in the past, urging their fans to tune in.

Now it’s the UK’s turn to see what all the fuss is about – but what can you expect?

How does The Masked Singer work?

The show is a celebrity singing competition which sees 12 famous people performing songs – except with the added twist that they do so in elaborate costumes which disguise their true identities.

Each week’s show will see them take to the stage to perform for the judging panel and studio audience – with the latter voting for who stays and who is eliminated.

Although the celebrities are disguised by their costume, clues are given throughout the show as to who might be hiding behind which disguise – and the panel have to try and guess also.

The identity of each celeb is only revealed after they are eliminated from the competition, and they finally remove their disguise.

Who is on the judging panel of the show and who is presenting?

The judging panel for the show consists of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and US comedian Ken Jeong (best known for the TV series Community).

Of the four, Jeong has history with the show, having also been a judge on the US version.

Meanwhile it’s being presented by Joel Dommett, who told metro.co.uk: ‘I really hope it will do as well as the American version.

‘I’ve just been in Australia and they’ve got a version there as well, and that did really well.

‘And it’s in Germany as well. So it’s done really well in every country it’s been in, so I kind of hope that the English people love it as much as everyone else does.’

When is The Masked Singer on?

The series kicks off on Saturday on ITV at 7pm and continues on Sunday on ITV at 8pm.





