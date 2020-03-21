what-is-the-latest-netflix-comedy-coffee-&-kareem-all-about?-check-out-to-know-the-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-everything-else-here.

‘Coffee & Kareem’ is a new comedy movie which is directed by Michael Dowse. It is adapted from a screenplay by Shane McCarthy. This show will premiere on Netflix.

Netflix has announced the official date of its release to be April 3, 2020.

Cast & Characters: Who all will be seen?

As of now, the names of the characters are not exactly revealed. Some of the characters that we will see are: Ed Helms as James Coffee, Taraji P. Henson as Vanessa Manning and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Kareem Manning.

Some other famous actors who will be a part of this comedy show are Betty Gilpin, King Bach, RonReaco Lee and David Alan Grier. Other supporting actors can also be seen in the cast.

Is there any trailer?

The trailer of this comedy film, Coffee & Kareem is not yet released. We have to wait for a little to see the trailer.

Plot: What is going to be the story- line?

The makers hasn’t revealed all the details regarding the same but we know little bit about it. As per the sources, the story is about James Coffee who is a police officer. He has just started a new relationship with Vanessa Manning. But Kareem (son of Vanessa) who is 12- year- old kid plans to make them breakup. Kareem hires some of the criminals to scare Coffee away. To a surprise, this activity ends up exposing an illegal secret activity making their family a target. At the end, Coffee and Kareem unite to find the whereabouts of Vanessa.

Many more comedy scenes will be there that will help lighten up your mood. It will be a full pack of entertainment.

We will update you about the further information very soon!