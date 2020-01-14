what-is-the-butter-churner-sex-position-that-love-island’s-callum-says-is-his-favourite?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Okay, so we’re all Googling ‘what is the butter churner sex position’ today for one reason: Callum mentioned it on last night’s Love Island.

Just like Curtis’s preferred position of the Eagle, Love Island has once again brought everyone’s attention to a lesser-known sex position (whatever happened to good old doggy style, am I right?).

As part of the episode’s Spill The Tea challenge, it was revealed that islander Callum’s favourite sex position is what he calls the butter churner.

Handily, he then demonstrated what on earth he was on about, miming out the act with an imaginary partner.

But in case this game of charades wasn’t quite explanatory enough, we’re here to save the day by explaining exactly what the butter churner actually is.

The butter churner – also known as the squat thruster – involves the woman lying on her back with her legs raised above and behind her head. The man then squats, angles his penis downwards, and squats, penetrating her from above.

The position is called the butter churner because the up and down thrusting motion is reminiscent of churning butter in one of those old-fashioned machines. It’s called the squat thruster because it involves squatting and thrusting. Cool.

That explanation relies on a man and a woman having sex, but it’s worth noting that the position can easily be adapted for people of any gender.

Just be warned that the person being penetrated is almost upside down, so they’ll feel blood rush to their head. Be careful when you’re getting out of that position and getting up, as you could feel a bit woozy. Orgasms are great. Fainting afterwards, not so much.

It’s also important to be cautious of neck injuries. If you’re not used to doing a shoulder stand in yoga, perhaps give this position a miss, and even if you are super flexible, make sure whoever’s penetrating doesn’t thrust too vigorously, as this will cause a lot of pressure on the upper body.

Maintaining eye contact makes the whole thing feel a lot more intimate, but be warned that the upside-down bit may mean this isn’t your most flattering angle.

You’ll also need the confidence to get into position without the whole thing feeling so ridiculous you have to stop. Forget the flexibility issue, that’s the real challenge here.

