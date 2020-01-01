what-is-the-animal-for-chinese-new-year-2020?

Coleen Rooney’s epic investigative journalism might have made 2019 feel like the year of the snake, but it was actually the year of the pig according to the Chinese Zodiac.

The Chinese Zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle calculated according to the Chinese lunar calendar, with each year in a cycle related to an animal sign.

Much like astrological star signs, the Chinese Zodiac animal has attributes and significance attached.

So what is the 2020 animal and what does that mean for the year ahead?

What is the 2020 Chinese Zodiac sign?

Watch out for traps, because 2020 is officially the year of the rat.

This is a Year of Metal Rat, starting from the 25 January 2020 – the Chinese New Year -and lasting until Lunar New Year’s Eve on 11 February 2021.

What is the personality of the Year of the Rat?

You are born under the Year of the Rat if you were born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 or 2008.

Celebrities born under the Year of the Rat include Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Prince Harry and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

For those born under the Year of the Rat, it’s a sign of wealth – you’re thought to be good with money and business.

However, those born during the Year of the Rat are thought to be more prone to illness.

Spend some of that success on vitamins.

According to a basic understanding of the Zodiac elements, lucky things for the Year of the Rat include:

The colours blue, gold and green

The numbers two, three, six and eight

Lilies and African Violet flowers

Unlucky things include the colours yellow and brown, and the numbers four, five and nine.

Rat’s all, folks.

