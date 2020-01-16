what-is-sprouted-bread-and-how-is-it-different-from-a-‘regular’-loaf?

Sometimes an insight into a celebrity’s life is enlightening in a bad way. For example, knowing we can buy a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina.

This new tidbit from Victoria Beckham, though, could actually enrich your life (and your bread dough).

Sharing on Instagram what she eats for breakfast, the former Spice Girl posted a picture of avocado on toast. So far, so standard for 2020.

But this wasn’t just any old toast, it was toast made from Ezekiel 4:9 bread.

She pairs this with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar right beforehand, and sometimes will snack on pumpkin seeds soaked in amino acids.

Far from being another faddy food, however, sprouted bread like Ezekiel goes as far back as biblical times. But it doesn’t come cheap.

What is Ezekiel 4:9 bread?

The passage in the bible marked as this states: ‘Take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them in a storage jar and use them to make bread for yourself.’

It’s not quite as simple as a recipe. There’s actually a whole backstory about how God said Ezekiel was supposed to cook it on human dung as a prophecy for what was to become of Jerusalem under seige. But that’s not important.

Even though the recipe was considered something of a hodgepodge where the leftovers of each grain and flour were being used up, it has adapted and evolved into a healthy and nutritious loaf.

In Ezekiel bread, sprouted grains and seeds are used. As these are in the process of germination, levels of B1, B2, folic acid and vitamin E are increased.

It’s also thought that it can help with the absorption of iron and zinc, and have less of a spiking effect on your blood sugar when compared to standard bread.

Where can I buy sprouted or Ezekiel bread in the UK?

Ezekiel 4:9 bread is available for £5.95 on Amazon, and you’ll also have to fork out £2.99 for postage.

It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s much less labour intensive than sprouting grains yourself and making it.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Ezekiel cereal, which uses the same products, but isn’t in the form of a bread.

Holland and Barrett sells a sprouted bread that’ll be slightly less damaging to your bank balance. Their Everfresh loaves are £1.99 each, and although they don’t have the biblical connotationsm they are made from 100% sprouted wheat.

MORE: Best countries in the world to raise a child

MORE: I’m sorry Martin Lewis, I love you but my money saving obsession has to stop