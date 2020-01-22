what-is-sky-comedy?-launch-date,-shows-and-more-for-the-new-comedy-channel

It’s an exciting time for fans of US comedy – Sky is launching a brand-new channel housing all the best comedy series from across the Atlantic.

Sky Comedy will include shows from US networks HBO, NBC and Showtime, boasting both brand-new content and established series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new channel…

When does Sky Comedy launch in the UK?

The new channel launches on Monday 27th January 2020 – it is replacing Universal TV on EPG guides.

For Sky UK users, it’ll be available on channel 113, with a 1 service on channel 213. For Virgin Media UK users, it’ll be available on channel 121 (HD) and 122 (SD), with 1 on channel 206.

How much does Sky Comedy cost?

If you’re already a Sky customer, you’ll have access to the new channel at no extra cost, both live and on demand.

And all the content from the channel will also be available through a NOW TV entertainment pass, which is currently available for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you want to give it a go before committing.

What new shows are coming to Sky Comedy?

The Righteous Gemstones HBO

There’s a whole host of brand-new content straight from the US, with an array of talent starring.

Kathryn Hahn plays the lead in Mrs Fletcher, which was a critical success when it aired stateside at the end of 2019, while The Righteous Gemstones stars its creator Danny McBride alongside a supporting cast that includes John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson.

Run, a new series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, will be arriving on the channel soon too.

What else will be on Sky Comedy?

It’s quite an enviable catalogue – with some of the most acclaimed sitcoms of recent times like Parks and Recreation, Veep and 30 Rock all available as box sets on Sky Comedy.

As if that wasn’t good enough, there will also be new episodes of retuning favourites such as Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson and Insecure, created by and starring Issa Rae.

And if it’s US talk shows you’re after, there’s no shortage on that front either – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Late Late Show will all be airing on Sky Comedy.

Plus, American TV behemoth Saturday Night Live will return to UK screens for the first time in more than ten years thanks to the new channel.

Other box sets available from launch include Girls, Entourage, The Mindy Project and Sex and The City.