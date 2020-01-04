what-is-simping,-and-what-is-a-simp?

If you’re a youth – or desparately clinging on to what’s left of it – you’re probably on TikTok.

Trends come and go on the video sharing platform extremely quickly, from the Say So dance to the Tumbleweed Challenge filling our feeds and leaving them just as quickly.

One thing you may have seen when scrolling down the screeds of memes is the Simp Nation one.

Someone stands in the frame, while a mashup of Rockstar by Post Malone and Hey Ya by Outkast plays in the background. Some words are also on the screen, describing some kind of action.

Then comes a jump cut, and the same person is holding their hands out with the words ‘Welcome to Simp Nation’ on the screen.

The first of these appears to be from the user Polo.Boyy, with Simp Nation activity being ‘If she rants to you about her relationship and you comfort her’.

What’s so bad about that, you ask. In TikTok world, a lot.

Simp definition

The word simp could easily be seen to come from the word simpering.

Word on the internet, however, puts it down to an abbrevation: Sucker Idolizing Mediocre Pussy.

It’s no NASA, but as abbreviations go, it gets the point it’s trying to make across.

Essentially, a simp is the way that Gen Z describe the Millennial Nice Guy™.

It’s the type of person who, instead of trying to attract the opposite sex through being attractive and interesting, is more sycophantic and fawning.

They use faux niceness and concern in the hope that it will one day result in pity sex or a relationship out of guilt. Essentially, they give to get, even if it means losing some dignity or their original values in the process.

If you’re simping, you’re embodying the values of the simp, and brown nosing to get attention and relationships.

According to a TikTok posted by NoChillTy, these are some obvious markers of a simp:

Always doing the most for a female that doesn’t like them.

‘Where my hug at?’

Always trying to impress females.

Puts females before themselves.

Will defend a female just for a drop of *cat emoji*.

Hates slander of any female.

Has no game when coming to females so they only try to impress them by doing everything for them.

Lets females walk over them.

Constantly getting curved.

Realistically, the gender here shouldn’t matter, and we’ve seen plenty of Simp Nation memes that also include women. However, much like the White Knight trope, it tends to stick more to men.

This is due to an outdated idea that men can only do nice things for women if they want to have sex with them.

That’s absolutely not true, and thankfully there are many healthy and platonic male/female friendships out there.

However, if you’re the type of person who’s being nice to someone just in the hopes you’re going to get them to have sex with you, you might just be a simp.

It’s not cool, and it won’t work.

