what-is-shraddha-looking-for-in-her-future-husband?-‘complete-crackness’!

Shraddha KapoorPR Handout

The bubbly Shraddha Kapoor knows how to make someone adore her with an infectious smile. She seems like a ‘touch me not’ kind of actress, who is deeply reserved. As rumours of her tying the knot with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha are rife, she reflected on the qualities that she desires in her future husband.

She expressed that her better half has to be someone with whom she can be “completely crack!”

“I have to say, whenever I get married and whoever I get married to, I have to be completely crack with that person. I have to! It’s very important, for me,” she said.

The actress was told at a promotional interview with her ‘Street Dancer 3D’ co-actor Varun Dhawan that they are loved by fans. A YouTube user even commented on their film’s trailer that they should get married.

Reacting to the comment, Shraddha admitted that the duo has been hearing this for a long time now. “That’s a compliment. It’s so cute. We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us,” she said.

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan during the audition of Indian Idol Junior 2Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Varun opined differently: “I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata nahi (I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this… I don’t know).”

Both star children have known each other since their childhood and even revealed developing a crush on each other earlier.

“Actually, jo humari bachpan ki story hai, woh film ki story se bohot milti-julti hai. Bachpan mein kaafi takraar hota tha, inter-school problem hota tha aur thoda-thoda chhupa hua fondness bhi tha. (Actually, our childhood story is similar to the story of the film. Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness as well),” Varun said in an interview.

He added, “It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha (If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old).”

Instagram

Chances of the two getting together are slim as they both are currently dating someone else. Varun and Natasha Dalal have been quite a talk in the tinsel town whereas Shraddha and Rohan Shreshtha too are talked-about.

Varun and Shraddha starrer ‘Street Dancer 3D’, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles, will release on January 24.