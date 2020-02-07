What is Meters for Trees, PayByPhone's carbon reduction initiative?

Park your car and help offset carbon emissions – that’s the thinking behind PayByPhone’s carbon reduction scheme.

‘Meters for Trees’ is an initiative designed to help councils clean up air locally and join the fight against global warming by persuading them to replace parking machines with a cashless app.

Introduced last summer, it has had take up by two London boroughs so far.

But how does it work? And where is it in operation? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Meters for Trees?

It’s a programme created by cashless parking app, PayByPhone.

When a council signs up to the scheme, PayByPhone pledge to plant one tree and offset one tonne of carbon emissions for every 10 parking meters in that council’s estate.

So if an estate has 100 parking meters, 10 trees will be planted and ten tonnes of carbon emissions offset.

In return, the council commits to reducing the number of parking machines they operate by signing up to use PayByPhone services.

How does Meters for Trees offset CO2?

A tree is planted for every 10 parking machines in a borough or neighbourhood (regardless of whether the meters have been decommissioned or not). Trees sequester carbon, therefore removing it from the atmosphere.

A donation is then also made to the Portel-Pará REDD project; a programme working to stop unplanned deforestation in native forests around the world, such as the Amazon.

It’s a Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) audited project, and through each donation, one tonne of carbon dioxide will be offset.

Which London councils use the initiative?

Kensington and Chelsea was the first to sign up when the scheme launched in June 2019.

It was followed this month – February 2020 – by Ealing Council, which is set to decommission 57 of its 195 parking machines by April and plans to decommission 100 more over the next year.

Ealing Council’s goal is to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

What if I want to pay for parking in cash?

It’s still possible in both boroughs. By visiting a local PayPoint store, PayByPhone’s PayPoint integration service enables motorists to pay for their parking in cash if they so wish.